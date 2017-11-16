SOFTBALL: EA-WR’s Null to play at Missouri Baptist

× Expand Submitted photo EA-WR senior softball player Rebekah Null, seated center, will continue her career at Missouri Baptist University. A small ceremony was conducted at EA-WR on Thursday to announce Null's decision.

East Alton-Wood River senior softball player Rebekah Null will continue her career at the collegiate level.

On Thursday a small ceremony with friends, family and coaches was conducted inside Memorial Gymnasium to announce her decision.

Null is a pitcher and first baseman for the Oilers. Last season she hit .221 with a homer and 12 RBIs at the plate. In the circle she went 2-6 with a 3.10 ERA and fanned 54 while walking just 11 in 67.2 innings pitched.

Null now heads to the Spartans, who play at the NAIA level in the college ranks. Missouri Baptist is coming off of a 18-22 record in 2016-17.

Former EA-WR standout Victoria Beachum is currently on the Spartans’ squad.

Null will look to be a key contributor for the Oilers in her final prep season in the spring of 2018.