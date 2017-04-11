SOFTBALL: Edwardsville tops Belleville East in wild SWC contest

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers made sure the Belleville East Lancers weren't going to stay undefeated in Southwestern Conference play when the two teams squared off on Tuesday at Edwardsville.

The Tigers defeated the Lancers 10-5 to improve to 10-1 overall and 3-1 in Southwestern Conference play. Edwardsville also won its fourth straight game.

“We definitely came out to compete today,” said Edwardsville's Jordyn Hendricks, who was the winning pitcher. “I knew that my defense was behind me the whole entire game. I made sure that we were working together as a team. I was making my pitches. We executed.”

Edwardsville stormed to a 4-0 lead after the first inning before Belleville East came back to tie it at 4-4 after scoring three in the second and one in the third.

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead. An RBI single by Lauren Taplin broke the 4-4 tie. Two batters later, Mackenzie Owens delivered a two-run double.

Edwardsville added a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to score in double digits for the seventh time this season. The Tigers have scored 40 runs in the last four games.

Taplin, a left fielder, finished with three hits and shortstop Anna Burke had two hits.

The Tigers will travel to O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to take on the Panthers.

Belleville East dropped to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. Alyssa Krausz hit a pair of home runs – a three-run shot in the second and a solo blast in the seventh – to lead the Lancers, who beat Belleville West, O'Fallon, Granite City and Alton in their first four conference games.