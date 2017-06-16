SOFTBALL: EHS’ Hangsleben earns ICA first-team state honors

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Edwardsville's Sarah Hangsleben fields a ball in the outfield against Alton on Thursday.

After leading the Edwardsville Tigers in batting (.438), home runs (7) and RBIs (46), senior outfielder Sarah Hangsleben has earned Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-state honors.

It follows up a junior season where Hangsleben made second-team all-state for the ICA when she hit .455 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs. The 11 home runs tied a program record at EHS.

Hangsleben will now take her talents to Villanova University next season to continue her career.

She was joined by teammates Anna Burke and Lauren Taplin with all-state honors. Burke made the second team, while Taplin was on the third team.

Burke batted .427 with 3 homers and 32 RBIs, while Taplin hit .432 with a home run and 17 RBIs. Taplin was also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 15. It was the first all-state selections for the juniors Burke and Taplin.

Marquette Catholic had a trio of representatives on the 3A teams.

Junior hurler Meghan Schorman was a second-team selection after going 17-4 in the circle with a miniscule 0.83 ERA. She also had 256 strikeouts to just 42 walks in 144 innings pitched.

Schorman also had a team-best .414 batting average with 2 homers and 27 RBIs.

Senior Emma Taylor and freshman Jada Johnson joined Schorman with all-state honors, making the third team.

Taylor had the second best batting average on the Explorers at .411 to go with 4 home runs and a team-high 40 RBIs. Johnson broke onto the scene with a .385 average and 11 RBIs, along with a team-high 32 runs scored and tied for the lead in stolen bases with 7.

Metro East Lutheran was represented on the ICA’s 1A team, as sophomore Sidney Vetter earned second-team honors. Vetter batted .519 with 4 homers and 19 RBIs for the Knights.

Other area players to make all-state were Calhoun’s Grace Baalman (first team) and Abby Baalman (third team), Mount Olive’s Courtney Kernich (first team) and Jill Niehaus (third team), Carrollton’s Emmie Struble (second team) and North Greene’s Meagan Roberts (third team) and Mallory Rogers (third team), all in 1A.

In 2A, Gillespie’s Addison Bryant (first team), Mackenzie Casarda (second team), Rylee Jarman (third team) and Rylee Sarti (third team) all earned honors.

Columbia’s Courtney Weilbacher (second team), Lexi Touchette (third team), Chelsy Pena (third team) and Calli Wibbenmeyer (third team), along with Freeburg’s Miranda Schulte (second team) all made it in 3A.

Check out the full teams at www.icasoftball.org.