SOFTBALL: Elite eight

Eight players from the Riverbend area earned spots on the Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A all-state softball team, which was released on Monday.

Four players from Marquette Catholic and two each from Roxana and East Alton-Wood River were selected onto the 108-player all-state team.

Seniors Meghan Schorman, Gracie Morris and Tess Eberlin and sophomore Jada Johnson were the Marquette representatives.

Abi Stahlhut and Phoebe Booher of Roxana and Morgan Moxey and Macy Flanigan of EA-WR also earned all-state honors.

Schorman, who is heading to the University of Pittsburgh next year, was named first-team pitcher after finishing 26-2 with a 0.57 earned run average and 346 strikeouts. She also was the Explorers' top hitter, batting .470 with three home runs and 41 RBIs.

Morris was a second-team infielder selection after hitting .392 with three home runs and 36 RBIs

Johnson and Eberlin were named on the third team. Johnson, an outfielder, hit .346 with 17 RBIs and Eberlin, an infielder, batted .400 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Schorman and Johnson earned their second straight all-state award, while Johnson and Eberlin were named on the all-state team for the first time. The quartet helped the Explorers finished with a school-record 36 wins.

Stahlhut, a junior, hit .543 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs to earn her first all-state award. She was named second-team infielder.

Booher, a senior, also was named to the all-state team for the first time after batting .441 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Moxey, a senior, and Flanigan, a sophomore, received all-state notice for the first time. Both were named third-team infielders.

Moxey, who will continue her career at Wabash Valley College next year, hit .474 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs. Flanigan finished at .465 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.