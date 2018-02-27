SOFTBALL: Feeling blue

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Phoebe Booher (center, front row) recently signed to play softball at Millikin University. Booher is flanked by her parents and Roxana coach Mike Arbuthnot.

Phoebe Booher has been a big offensive weapon during her high school softball career with the Roxana Shells.

Next year, Booher will take her strong offensive play to the collegiate level. The Roxana senior recently signed a letter of intent to play softball for Millikin University, an NCAA Division III school in Decatur.

Booher will join a Millikin program that finished 32-12 after three consecutive losing seasons and reached the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship game last year. The Big Blue came up two wins short of the program record 34 that was set in 1988.

Whitney Sowers and Kate Tenober are the coaches for Millikin, which started its season on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep over Fontbonne.

Booher hit a career-best .379 with four home runs and 47 RBIs and earned second-team all-South Central Conference infielder honors last year for the Shells. During her career, she hit nine home runs and drove in 96 runs.

Booher also helped the Shells finish 19-17 in '17.