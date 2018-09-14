SOFTBALL: Hoosier bound

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana senior Abi Stahlhut connects on a pitch during a home game in the '17 season. She has committed to play softball at Indiana University next year.

Abi Stahlhut will become a Hoosier next year.

The Roxana senior has verbally committed to play softball at Indiana University for the 2020 season. She will play for a program that finished 26-30 overall and 17-6 in Big Ten Conference play last spring.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University,” Stahlhut said on her Twitter page. “I cannot wait to continue my athletic and academic career as a Hoosier.”

Stahlhut has enjoyed an outstanding high school career at Roxana, hitting 26 home runs with 135 runs batted in and batting over .500 twice. Last spring, she hit .543 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs to earn first-team all-South Central Conference infield honors.

Stahlhut smacked 14 home runs with 64 RBIs with a .521 batting average in her sophomore year.