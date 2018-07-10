SOFTBALL: Illinois Esprit conducting 2018 tryouts

The Illinois Esprit select softball organization is ready to conduct its 2018 tryouts during July.

The tryouts will take place at 740 E. Airline Dr. in East Alton.

Players who are new to Esprit will get the first chance to join the organization. Those tryouts will be on July 16 and 25 from 6-8 p.m. for all ages from 10U-18U.

On July 28 and 29 both new and returning players can tryout. The 10U tryouts are from 12-2 p.m., 12U is from 1-3, 14U is 2-4 and 16U and 18U are from 3-5.

To register or for more information, please visit www.illinoisesprit.com.