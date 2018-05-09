SOFTBALL: Leroy lives on with Oilers

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

Leroy Emerick was smiling down on East Alton-Wood River High School on May 8.

On the day the EA-WR softball program named its field after the late Emerick, who passed away on Feb. 7 at 92, the Oilers scratched out a walk-off 6-5 win over Piasa Southwestern.

Sophomore Macy Flanigan smacked an RBI double in the seventh inning to score Taylor Murray and put the cherry on top of a great day of EA-WR softball.

It was emotional for Oilers’ head coach Dana Emerick, one of Leroy’s four children who were on hand for the unveiling of the new sign donning their dad’s name. The sign was donated by Budget Signs Awards & More in Wood River.

“Very few people know how much money he raised for this program,” Dana said of Leroy. “Every year we would get anywhere from $500 to $1,000 from the American Legion to support Oiler summer softball. He was responsible for the bleachers, the scoreboard, it’s just really hard to put into words.”

Dana, his wife Micki, brothers Dale and Dean and sister Donna Emerick-Smith all gathered under the sign directly below the scoreboard prior to the game. Dr. John Pearson, Superintendent of EA-WR Community High School District 14, addressed the crowd as did Dana and Donna before the sign was uncovered to a huge round of applause.

“This is just a great honor for my dad because he spent so much time in the softball world,” Dale said. “I can’t imagine how many softball games he’s seen over the years. I’d like to have a dollar for each one, I’d be pretty rich.

“He’d be here today if he hadn’t passed away. He rarely missed a softball game. If it was too cold he’d sit in the truck and watch it.”

Leroy was synonymous with Wood River and softball, serving in a plethora of roles for both over the years.

“My dad was a doer. Whenever money needed to be raised he would raise it and whenever something needed to be done he’d either get it done or find someone to get it done,” Dana said. “There’s an old saying, the determined create the life they want to live and the lazy idly sit by and watch it pass by. He was the determined one and lived the life he wanted to live.”

The field itself has plenty of history with Leroy also. He started his first slowpitch league there in 1968.

“There were 6 teams and I played on one of them, Camp Drug Store, so this field actually got slowpitch softball started in our area,” Dale said.

Dean, who has taken over the ASA commissioner role from his dad and runs the Co-Ed State Tournament at Gordon Moore Park in Alton every year, said it amazes him how his dad got things done.

“As I get older I just wonder how he was on the go all the time,” Dean said. “Every now and then you get tired and want to take a break, but not him. He just kept going and going and going.”

Leroy’s commitment to community service transcended sports and generations. If someone or something needed help, he was there.

“He’d run into a kid that didn’t have a coat and he’d go get him a coat,” Dean said. “It was more than just softball and recreation stuff, if he saw a need for some kind of action he’d jump right into it and get something done.”

EA-WR softball is a perfect vehicle to carry on his memory. Dana acknowledged his senior class as a testament to that.

“This group of 6 seniors started with the Junior Oilers and have been through the whole system,” Dana said. “This year after my dad passed they went together and got a memorial bench that sits here and brought it by my house. That’s a gift from the softball class of 2018 which is awesome. That was an emotional day for me.”

SOME OF LEROY EMERICK’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nearly 66 years at some capacity with the Amateur Softball Association, including commissioner of southern Illinois.

Spent 38 years as Wood River Parks and Rec Director

Served as Wood River mayor

Charter member of the EA-WR Alumni Hall of Fame

Started the annual Co-Ed slowpitch state tournament at Gordon Moore Park in 1987

Instrumental in opening of Wood River Aquatic Center and East Alton Ice Arena