SOFTBALL: Local players help Black Widows win national title

The 16 and under Black Widows select softball team ended its season by winning the 16U USA A Northern Nationals on July 27-30 in Rochester, Minn.

Six local players played on the Black Widows squad. They were Morgan Tanksley of Granite City and Lauren Tripp, Maria Smith, Mackenzie Owens, Anna Burke and Brooke Webber of Edwardsville.

The Black Widows went 9-2 in the tournament, including a pair of wins over the Minnesota Xtreme in the championship round. They finished with a 72-22 record.

Tanksley, who earned all-Southwestern Conference honors this spring, went 7-0 in the tournament and pitched in all four games in the last day of the tournament, including the championship game against the Minnesota Xtreme.