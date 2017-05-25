SOFTBALL: Marquette, Edwardsville advance to regional finals

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, FREEBURG 2 – The Explorers beat the Midgets again on Wednesday.

This time, the win put Marquette into the regional championship game.

The Alton school advanced to the Class 3A Freeburg Regional title contest against Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Columbia Eagles by beating the host-Freeburg for the second time in eight days. The Explorers beat the Midgets 11-2 in their home finale on May 16 at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette improved to 27-4 and is a victory away from winning its 10th regional championship and its first since '14. The Explorers will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Columbia, which is 26-4.

Jada Johnson, Gracie Morris, Emma Taylor, Kyra Green and Taylor Whitehead provided the offensive punch for Marquette. Johnson and Morris each had two hits, Green hit a solo home run in the fifth and Taylor and Whitehead each had a hit and two RBIs.

Meghan Schorman struck out 15, walked one and gave up three hits to pick up the victory on the mound.

EDWARDSVILLE 10, GRANITE CITY 0 – The Tigers inched closer to another regional championship after cruising past the Warriors in a Class 4A O'Fallon Regional semifinal game on Wednesday.

Edwardsville will play either Belleville West or O'Fallon in the regional title game at 4 p.m. Friday. Belleville West and O'Fallon will square off in the other regional semifinal at 4:30 today.

EHS won its 13th straight game and improved to 28-4. The Tigers also beat the Warriors for the third time this season.

Anna Burke, Sarah Hangsleben, Jordyn Henricks and Brooke Webber each had two hits and Emma Lewis had a hit, scored two runs and drove in three for Edwardsville, which is shooting for its sixth straight regional title on Friday.

Granite City ended its season at 10-22. The Warriors were coming off a 12-2 win over Collinsville in a first-round game on Monday, their first playoff win since 2000. They reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2008.