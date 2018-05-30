SOFTBALL: May flowers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting a home run against Belleville East in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals on Tuesday at the District 7 Sports Complex. The Tigers won 3-0 to advance to the finals against Rock Island at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pekin.

Edwardsville's softball season has been extended to another month.

The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship game with a 3-0 win over the Belleville East Lancers on Tuesday in a sectional semifinal contest at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville will play the Rock Island Rocks at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship game, its first contest in the month of June.

Rock Island (27-5) advanced to the sectional finals with a 4-0 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais in the other sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Pekin.

With the win over Belleville East, the Tigers not only improved to 22-3, they also finished the month of May with an 11-0 record. Five of those wins were by shutouts.

Anna Burke and Maria Smith were Edwardsville's top hitters in May. Burke hit .648 (24 for 37) with 15 RBIs and Smith, who went 3 for 3 with a home run against Belleville East on Tuesday, batted .500 (17 for 34) with 10 RBIs.

Also during May, Edwardsville celebrated Southwestern Conference and regional championships and helped coach Lori Blade pick up her 700th career victory.

Now, the Tigers look to start off June with their sixth sectional title and their first since '15. A win over Rock Island will advance them to the Illinois State University Super-Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Normal.

The state tournament is scheduled for June 8-9 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The Tigers' last state appearance was in 2009.

Edwardsville will take a 15-game winning streak into Friday's game with the Rocks. The Tigers haven't lost a game since April 20.

The Tigers advanced to sectionals by edging Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0 in the Class 4A Alton Regional title game, their 17th regional crown in program history. Last year, Edwardsville came within a strike of winning regionals before losing to Belleville West 6-5 in eight innings in the O'Fallon Regional finals.