SOFTBALL: MoBap-bound

Morgan Fazio will continue her softball career across the river next year.

The Granite City senior shortstop recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in St. Louis.

Fazio will join a Missouri Baptist team that finished 18-22 last year. The Spartans are off to a 1-2 start this year.

Fazio, a shortstop, is coming off her best season with the Warriors last spring, hitting .329 with a team-high four home runs and 18 RBIs and earning third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.