SOFTBALL: MoBap-bound

Granite City senior Morgan Fazio recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist next year. Fazio is flanked by her parents, coaches and Granite City athletics director John Moad.

Morgan Fazio will continue her softball career across the river next year.

The Granite City senior shortstop recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in St. Louis.

Fazio will join a Missouri Baptist team that finished 18-22 last year. The Spartans are off to a 1-2 start this year.

Fazio, a shortstop, is coming off her best season with the Warriors last spring, hitting .329 with a team-high four home runs and 18 RBIs and earning third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.