SOFTBALL: My old Kentucky home

Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic graduate Meghan Schorman pitches against Williamsville in a Class 2A Gillespie Sectional final on May 26. Schorman will play softball for the University of Kentucky after decommiting to University of Pittsburgh.

Meghan Schorman will not be heading east to the Steel City this year.

The Marquette Catholic graduate will be going another direction to play college softball. She's going south to play for the University of Kentucky. She announced on Friday that she will play for the SEC school in Lexington, Ky., in the 2019 season.

Schorman, a pitcher, will be joining a Kentucky program that finished with 35 wins and reached the NCAA Super Regionals last spring. The Wildcats, coached by Rachel Lawson, competed in the Women's College World Series in '14.

“I want to be able to pitch as much as the other girls get to pitch and my goal is to be able to do that and totally help the team, get ready for the season and be dependable,” Schorman said. “I'm excited to work with the staff that they have because it's a great coaching staff. It's exciting for sure.”

Schorman recently decommitted from the University of Pittsburgh. She had signed to play for the Atlantic Coast Conference school on Nov. 8.

“The coaching staff that she was going to play for at Pitt left and went to Louisville to coach,” Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. “Because of this, Meghan has decommitted from Pitt."

Holly Aprile resigned as Pitt coach on July 8 after 10 seasons to take over the Louisville program. She earned ACC Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Panthers to their first ACC Coastal Division championship and their second NCAA tournament appearance.

Schorman recently wrapped up an outstanding high school softball career at Marquette, winning 61 games and striking out a total of 905 batters. This spring, she helped the Alton school win a program-record 36 games by going 26-2 with 346 strikeouts and a 0.57 earned run average and hitting a team-best .470. She was named the Riverbend AdVantage Softball Player of the Year this spring.

Now, Schorman will be the first Marquette player to play for an SEC school since Alexis Silkwood. Silkwood, who is also a pitcher, played for Mississippi State from 2014-2017 and is the school's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, complete games, innings pitched and appearances.