SOFTBALL: No problem

GRANITE CITY – Meghan Schorman couldn't have asked a better way to start her senior softball season with the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Wednesday.

The Marquette pitcher was all smiles after throwing a no-hitter against the Granite City Warriors in the season opener for both teams at Sykes Field in Wilson Park. Schorman, who will be playing for the University of Pittsburgh next year, walked one, hit a batter and struck out 12 in the 5-0 win over the Warriors.

Marquette, which finished 27-5 last year, is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday, when it plays Litchfield in its home opener at Gordon Moore Park.

Schorman also helped the Explorers beat the Warriors for the 14th straight time. The Alton school hasn't lost to Granite City since 2007.

Marquette also beat the Warriors in its season opener for the fifth straight year. A year ago, the Explorers cruised to an 11-0 win in a contest that ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

On Wednesday, Marquette scored a run in the fourth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The Explorers had five hits, one each from Schorman, Kyra Green, Grace Frost, Taylor Whitehead and Emma Nicholson.

Schorman, a right-hander, retired the first 17 batters before allowing a two-out walk to Granite City center fielder Tressa Scarborough in the bottom of the sixth. Facing a 3-2 count, Scarborough fouled off three straight pitches before getting the walk.

With two outs in the seventh, Schorman threw a pitch that hit Granite City designated player Kassidy Brown in the leg. The senior then got catcher Abby Juddeman ground out back to her for the final out of the game.

Schorman, who was also the leadoff hitter for the Explorers, reached base three times. She walked to lead off the game after being down 0-2, reached on an error in the third and singled and scored in the seventh.

Marquette took a 1-0 lead after Murphy Youngblood scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth. Youngblood pinch ran for Green, who led off the inning with a triple, the only extra base hit in the game.

The Explorers stranded three runners in scoring position in the first three innings before getting one across the plate in the fourth.

With one out in the sixth, Green walked, reached second on a passed ball and headed to third on a single by Frost before scoring on a fielder's choice to increase Marquette's lead to 2-0.

Whitehead, the next batter, drove home Frost on a single to boost the Explorers' lead to 3-0.

Nicholson, who made five putouts while playing second base for Marquette, led off the seventh with a single. She stole second, moved to third on a Schorman single and sprinted home on a passed ball to give Marquette a 4-0 lead.

Schorman scored the Explorers' fifth run after Granite City senior pitcher Morgan Tanksley made a throwing error while trying to throw out Green at first.

Schorman defeated the Warriors for the third time in her high school softball career. Last year, she struck out 14 and gave up two hits.

Schorman is one of numerous returning players from last year's Marquette team. She finished 17-4 with 256 strikeouts on the mound and hit .414 with two home runs and 27 RBIs in '17.

Granite City, which finished 10-22 last year, lost its 13th straight season opener. The Warriors are back in action on Saturday in the North Mac Tournament.

Tanksley, a three-time all-Southwestern Conference selection in softball, gave up four earned runs on five hits, struck out five and walked two in the loss.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GRANITE CITY 0

EXPLORERS 000 102 2 — 5 5 0

WARRIORS 000 000 0 — 0 0 4

EXPLORERS (1-0) — Meghan Schorman 1-3 BB, Kyra Green 1-3 BB 3B, Grace Frost 1-3, Taylor Whitehead 1-3 RBI, Emma Nicholson 1-3.

WP — Meghan Schorman 7.0 IP 12K 1BB 0H 0R 0ER

WARRIORS (0-1) — Tressa Scarborough 0-1 BB, Kassidy Brown 0-2 HBP.

LP -- Morgan Tanksley 7.0IP 5K 2BB 5H 5R 4ER

