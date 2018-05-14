SOFTBALL: Postseason set for area teams

The Edwardsville Tigers, Marquette Catholic Explorers and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers came up short of a regional championship last spring as all of them lost their title games.

The Tigers, Explorers and Oilers hope to clear the regional hurdle this year. Edwardsville is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Alton Regional, Marquette is the top seed in the Class 2A Marquette Regional and EA-WR is the No. 6 seed in the Class 2A Hillsboro Regional.

Metro East Lutheran will be the first area softball team to start its postseason as it takes on Okawville in a Class 1A Okawville Regional quarterfinal game at 4:30 today at MELHS. The winner of that game will play top-seeded New Athens at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Okawville.

Marquette will start its postseason at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against either Althoff or Staunton in the regional semifinals. The Explorers will take a 33-1 record into Tuesday's contest. Althoff and Staunton will square off in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 today at Staunton.

Roxana, the No. 5 seed, will play Southwestern in the other semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday. Semifinal and championship games will be played at Gordon Moore Park.

Last year, the Explorers lost 5-1 to Columbia in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional finals.

EA-WR plays third-seeded Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2AHillsboro Regional semifinals. The winner of that contest advances to the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Oilers lost to Dupo 5-4 in the Class 2A Dupo Regional finals a year ago.

Civic Memorial will host a Class 3A regional tournament. The Eagles will play Mascoutah at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the semifinals. CM is the No. 6 seed, while Mascoutah is seeded fourth.

The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 26. Semifinal and championship games are played at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Edwardsville will play eighth-seeded Springfield in the Class 4A Alton Regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. May 22. Alton, the No. 5 seed, will play Sacred Heart-Griffin in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. May 23. The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 26.

Last year, the Tigers lost to Belleville West 6-5 in eight innings in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional championship game. They were a strike away from winning the contest before Belleville West rallied to score three runs in the top of the seventh and one more in the eighth to pull off the victory.

Granite City is the No. 9 seed in the Belleville West Regional and will play host-Belleville West in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. May 21. The winner of that game plays Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. May 22 in the regional semifinals.