SOFTBALL: Power Eagles

ROXANA – After a week, things have been golden for the Civic Memorial softball team.

First, the Eagles started their season with a no-hitter from their top pitcher. Then, they scored a season-high 15 runs under chilly conditions against Bunker Hill.

On Wednesday, CM began its road season on a high note, cruising past the Roxana Shells 14-2 to improve to 3-0.

The Eagles have scored 39 runs after their first three games. They started their season last Wednesday with a 10-0 win over Althoff that ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule, making it the first time since 2013 CM won its season opener.

Two days later, the Eagles beat Bunker Hill 15-1 by the 10-run rule.

It took a full seven innings for CM to beat Roxana on Wednesday. The Bethalto school scored two runs in the second, four in the third, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and fourth in the seventh.

The Eagles also finished with 12 hits. They got a pair of home runs from left fielder Ally Hardy and right fielder Rebecca Harkey, the team's first homers of the season.

Roxana, which finished 19-17 last year, dropped to 0-4. The Shells have given up 44 runs after their first week of the season. They began their season last Wednesday with an 11-9 loss to New Athens and got swept by Mascoutah in a doubleheader on Saturday, losing 9-0 and 10-8.

The Eagles will look to remain unbeaten at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, when they play Southwestern at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Shells will look to get their first win of the season on 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when they travel to Alton.

Last year, CM finished 10-20 after losing 17 of its final 21 games. The Eagles return most of their players from the 2017 team.

With the win over Roxana, CM is off to its first 3-0 start since 2012.

Hardy, the only freshman in the CM varsity lineup, gave her team a 2-0 lead with two-out, two-run homer to left center.

Harkey, who finished with two home runs and 19 RBIs last year, had two hits and four RBIs against the Shells. She hit a three-run homer with no outs in the third to give CM a 6-1 lead.

Kaitlynn Wrenn, who threw a no-hitter against Althoff, picked up the victory in the circle, giving up two runs on nine hits, striking out four and walking one. She also finished with a pair of hits, including a two-run single in the sixth.

Malena Wade, who batted ninth in the order, went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI singles. Jenna Christeson and Cassie Reed also had two hits for CM.

Roxana, which wore new uniforms on Wednesday, scored a run in the second and a run in the fifth and committed seven errors.

The Shells were led by sisters Abi and Reagan Stahlhut. Abi, who hit .521 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs a year ago, went 2 for 2 with a solo home run in the fifth. Reagan, a freshman, also had two hits.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, ROXANA 2

EAGLES 024 022 4 — 14 12 2

SHELLS 010 010 0 — 2 9 7

EAGLES (3-0) -- Jenna Christeson 2-3 BB, Cassie Reed 2-5, Susan Buchanan 0-3 BB, Rebecca Harkey 2-5 HR RBI-4, Gracie Braun 1-4 RBI HBP, Kate Griffith 0-4 SAC, Kaitlynn Wrenn 2-4 RBI-2, Ally Hardy 1-4 HR RBI-2, Malena Wade 2-4 RBI-2.

WP -- Kaitlynn Wrenn 7.0IP 4K 1BB 9H 2R 2ER.

SHELLS (0-4) — Reagan Stahlhut 2-4, Kiley Winfree 1-4, Abi Stahlhut 2-2 HR RBI BB HBP, Phoebe Booher 1-4, Olivia Stangler 1-3, Halee Petrokovich 0-2 SAC, Madison Klaas 1-3, Taylor Nolan 0-2 RBI SAC.

LP -- Phoebe Booher 7.0IP 5K 2BB 12H 14R 7ER

