SOFTBALL: Regional champs

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

The Marquette Catholic Explorers were trailing 2-0 when senior shortstop Gracie Morris stepped to the plate with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.

Morris proceeded to deposit a ball over the left field fence for a three-run homer, scoring Jada Johnson and Kiley Kirchner, giving the Explorers a 3-2 advantage.

That was all senior hurler Meghan Schorman needed, as Marquette defeated the Southwestern Piasa Birds 3-2 in the Class 2A Marquette Regional finals. It was the Explorers’ first regional crown since 2013 when they eventually finished second at the 2A state tournament.

With the win they improved to 35-1 and now advance to meet Buffalo Tri-City (24-2) in the Gillespie Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The sectional finals are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Gillespie. The host Miners and Williamsville meet in the other semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. today.

Schorman earned the win for Marquette on Tuesday, going the distance while fanning 17 and walking 3. She allowed two runs, but only one earned.

Johnson, Kirchner, Morris, Schorman and Jada Green each had a hit for the Explorers in the win. Green and Kirchner both had doubles to join Morris in providing the extra base hits for Marquette.