SOFTBALL: Roxana's Stahlhut hits for the cycle against MELHS

ROXANA — Abigail Stahlhut was too much to handle for the Metro East Lutheran Knights on Thursday at Roxana Park.

The Roxana sophomore hit for the cycle in the 16-3 win over the Knights in a game that ended after five innings. She went 4 for 4 with a single, double, triple and a home run and drove in seven RBIs. She's now batting .510 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

“I was focusing on hitting the ball hard,” said Stahlhut, who played third base. “I tend to swing out of my shoes, so I was just trying to stay controlled and keep my hands in.”

The Shells improved to 6-8 and beat MELHS for the second time in two weeks. Roxana cruised to a 13-0 win over the Edwardsville school on March 21.

Stahlhut, who was batting third, had an RBI triple in the first, a two-run single in the second, a two-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the fourth.

Also for Roxana, Phoebe Booher went 2 for 3, including a two-run homer in the second, and was the winning pitcher, Abby Palen had a double with three runs scored, Olivia Stangler had three hits with two RBIs, Ashley Betts went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Shelby Jackson finished with two hits.

The Shells scored two runs in the first, six in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth. The 16 runs marked a season-high, surpassing the previous mark of 14 set in the second game against Granite City on April 1.

The Shells will play a South Central Conference game at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MELHS lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 2-5. The Knights scored two runs in the second and one in the third. Sami Kasting, Cierra Fields, Sidney Vetter, Amber Keplar and Cylee Coyne each had a hit.

MELHS has a Prairie State Conference home game against Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

× Mike Arbuthnot 4-6-17 Roxana head coach Mike Arbuthnot discusses his team's 16-3 win over Metro East Lutheran on Thursday.