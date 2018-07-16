SOFTBALL: Schorman decommits from Pitt

Meghan Schorman will not be heading to the Steel City this year.

The Marquette Catholic graduate will be playing softball for another school as she has decommitted from the University of Pittsburgh. She had signed to play for the Atlantic Coast Conference school on Nov. 8.

“The coaching staff that she was going to play for at Pitt left and went to Louisville to coach,” Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. “Because of this, Meghan has decommitted from Pitt. She is visiting Kentucky on Thursday and will probably sign with them that day with a full scholarship. If that happens, she will be pitching with Grace Baalman from Calhoun on the Kentucky staff.”

Holly Aprile resigned as Pitt coach on July 8 after 10 seasons to take over the Louisville program. She earned ACC Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Panthers to their first ACC Coastal Division championship and their second NCAA tournament appearance.

Schorman recently wrapped up an outstanding high school softball career at Marquette, winning 61 games and striking out a total of 905 batters. This spring, she helped the Alton school win a program-record 36 games by going 26-2 with 346 strikeouts and a 0.57 earned run average and hitting a team-best .470.

Now, Schorman will be visiting a Kentucky school that finished with 35 wins and reached the NCAA Super Regionals last spring. The Wildcats, coached by Rachel Lawson, competed in the Women's College World Series in '14.