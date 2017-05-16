SOFTBALL: Shells thump Althoff to open regional

ROXANA — The Roxana Shells softball team cruised past the Belleville Althoff Crusaders on Monday afternoon in the play-in game of the Class 2A Dupo Regional in Roxana.

The Shells defeated Althoff 15-0 in a contest that lasted just four innings.

“We came out and accomplished what we needed to today,” Roxana coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “The kids came out with a good attitude. It starts on the mound and (pitcher) Taylor (Nolan) threw strikes. We had a good first inning with eight on the board. We also got some good at bats. It was a good effort today and it prepares us for tomorrow.”

The Shells now draw the Dupo Tigers in Dupo at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Dupo is the No. 2 seed, while Roxana is the No. 7 seed.

Nolan worked all four innings in the shutout victory on Monday. She struck out two, walked one and gave up just three hits. The Crusaders’ Meghan Schmidt had two of the three hits. She doubled in the first inning and singled in the third.

Arbuthnot was pleased with Nolan’s movement on her pitches against Althoff.

“She did a nice job of moving the ball in and out,” he said.

The Shells wasted little time in establishing dominance with a 8-0 lead at the end of the first inning. Abigail Stahlhut’s two-run double gave Roxana a 2-0 lead.

Stahlhut scored Roxana’s fourth run when an Althoff error allowed her to run home from third. Shelby Jackson’s single into left field drove home Olivia Stangler from third to give the Shells a 5-0 advantage. Jackson scored Roxana’s sixth run when Crusader pitcher Alyssa Peterson walked Madison Klass with the bases loaded. Stahlhut’s two-run single gave Roxana the 8-0 advantage.

“It really sets the tone,” Arbuthnot said. “On our side of things, when you are able to jump out like that it’s just a momentum booster. Then you have to maintain that and build on it.”

Stahlhut, currently hitting .509, turned in a banner performance, as she went 4-for-4 at the plate. In addition to the first inning double and single, she led off the third with a single and turned in a solo home run in the fourth that scored Roxana’s 15th and final run.

“Today, we played as one team,” the sophomore Stahlhut said. “We played as a unit. I just focus on being patient and I find if I do that then I can hit the ball hard.”

The Crusaders went into battle without their No. 1 pitcher Kennedy Sims who has been lost to injury for the last two weeks.

“It doesn’t help that we lost a really good pitcher,” Althoff coach Donyelle Demarse said. “We’ve been working with people on different positions. It just depends on what team shows up.”

The Shells improve to 19-16 on the season with the win.

Arbuthnot understands the challenge ahead against Dupo. The Tigers made noise at the 2A state tournament just a year ago.

“Dupo is a very good ballclub,” said Arbuthnot. “They got second in the state last year. It’s one of those where we have to come out and play. I don’t think it will take any extraordinary things that we haven’t done throughout the year, but we’re going to have to play good defense and pitch well.”

CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL

(Play-in game at Roxana)

ROXANA 15, ALTHOFF 0, 4 INNINGS

Althoff 000 0XX X — 0 3

Roxana 815 1XX X — 15 9

Roxana (19-16) — Abigail Stahlhut 4-4, Shelby Jackson 2-4, Kiley Winfree 2-3, Phoebe Booher 1-3, LP – Taylor Nolan IP-4 H- 3 R-0 BB-1, K – 3

Belleville Althoff (3-14) — Meghan Schmidt 2-2, Allison Bertelsman (1-2), LP – Alyssa Peterson IP – 3 H – 6, R – 6, BB- 6, K – 1; Katelynn Peterson IP – 1 H-1 R – 2, BB- 2, K -0 .