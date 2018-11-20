SOFTBALL: Stahlhut headed to Hoosiers

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana senior softball standout Abi Stahlhut inked a letter of intent with Indiana University on Monday inside the RHS auditorium. Pictured left to right are, Calista, sister, Meryl, mother, Abi Stahlhut, Wade, father and Roxana head softball coach and Reagen, sister.

Abi Stahlhut proved on Monday that hard work and perseverance pay off.

The Roxana senior inked a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana University next year as a first baseman.

She became the third Shells athlete to sign with a Division I college in the last year, joining girls golfer Bailey Sharpmack who is a freshman at Eastern Illinois and boys track and field athlete Jordan Hawkins, who is a freshman at Iowa.

Stahlhut, who still has her senior softball season ahead of her at RHS, admitted the Hoosiers were an easy sell for her. They were 26-30 overall in 2018 and 17-6 in conference.

“I tell everybody that when I stepped onto campus I actually started crying because I felt this at-home feeling in my heart,” she said. “The coaching staff is absolutely amazing, the training facilities are incredible and the university as a whole is gorgeous.”

She chose Indiana out of a solid list of suitors including Illinois, Dayton and Coastal Carolina among a few others.

Hard work has been the foundation for Stahlhut’s success and there’s been no better witness to that than her father Wade, who is also the new Roxana softball coach. He replaced Mike Arbuthnot who retired at the end of last season.

“Physically she’s getting stronger, she’s in the gym, the nutrition is coming around and between that and the training she puts in day in and day out — she’s a tireless worker — I think she’s going to reach the stars at some point,” Wade said.

Her offensive statistics are eye popping through three seasons with the Shells. She has 26 home runs and 135 RBIs — both program records — through 96 career games, including 14 homers and 64 RBIs to go with a .521 batting average as a sophomore. She was all-state as a sophomore and a junior.

The work she’s put in with the Extreme Elite 18U Gold team out of Collinsville at the select level has been the most influential on her development and helped produce those prep power numbers.

“I’ve been with the program for eight years and they have helped me grow both physically and mentally,” Abi said. “We focus a lot on the mental game. I’ve trained with Todd Laux at PRiDE for my weight lifting, with our trainers through our networking program at Extreme, I’ve hit with Brett Swip basically my entire life and Abbie Bates prior to that. There have just been so many people within the organization that have pushed me to be my best. I’m so blessed to be part of the organization.”

And so many people in general that have helped her to this point. That was evident by the large crowd at the Roxana auditorium on Monday. She was introduced by RHS athletics director David Oestreich to teammates and friends, coaches, parents and school administrators.

“It’s humbling seeing everyone that came out today, because really when we say it takes a village, it really does,” Wade said. “All the way through her sports until now, all the different trainers and instructors and coaches she’s had along the way have really molded her into what she is today. I think that’s going to be an extension of the ceiling she can reach going to Indiana and the potential she has there.”

For Stahlhut, it was awesome to share the special moment at Roxana, too. She loves being a Shell.

“As everyone always says, ‘Once a Shell, always a Shell,’ so that’s something I’ll always remember,” Abi said. “To play for the school is great because I get to wear the Shells across my chest just like my dad did whenever he was in school.”

This spring they’ll share those Roxana duds with Wade the coach and Abi the player. That’s a special way to cap a special career with the Shells.

“I haven’t gotten to play for my dad since I was 14 years old, but I always know I’m not his kid on that field,” Abi said. “He treats me no different than anyone else… It’s definitely fun to have my dad as my coach.”