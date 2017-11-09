SOFTBALL: Steel City bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Meghan Schorman is flanked by her parents, Nora and Joe, while signing a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Pittsburgh on Nov. 8.

After signing a letter of intent to play softball for the University of Pittsburgh on Nov. 8, Marquette Catholic senior Meghan Schorman was in tears.

The pitcher is sad that next year, she will be leaving 607 miles away from home.

“Leaving home will be tough but with my parents supporting me, it's not going to be as hard as they weren't supporting me,” said Schorman, who lives in Hazelwood, Mo.

But Schorman is excited for the opportunity to play Division I college softball. She will join a Pitt team that finished with its third straight winning season last spring.

“It's a really exciting time in my life,” Schorman said. “I don't want to leave home, but I'm excited at the same time. I can't waive all of the opportunities in front of me. It means a lot.”

Schorman's parents, teammates and her select softball coach – Evan Beatty of the St. Louis Chaos – were among the people who attended the signing at MCHS.

Beatty is optimistic that Schorman will turn in a successful career at the Atlantic Coast Conference school.

“I've been doing this for a long time and I wouldn't want any of my players not to have the right fit of wherever they're going and I think that's a great fit for Meghan,” said Beatty, who has been coaching Schorman for three years. “She can compete in the ACC and that's one of the probably two or three best softball conferences in the country and she can do it.”

Schorman had considered SIU Carbondale, Missouri, Iowa and Northwestern before deciding on Pitt, which wrapped up its 20th season of softball last spring. She visited the school twice, once in October '15 and again in October '17.

“When I got to Pitt, I felt like Pitt is where I wanted to be,” Schorman said.

The Panthers finished 24-23 last spring. Two years ago, they competed in the NCAA tournament for the first time. They're coached by Holly Aprile, who took over the program in 2009.

Marquette coach Dan Weidman said he's thrilled that Schorman has finalized her college plans before the high school softball season starts in four months.

“I think it's great,” he said. “Some of these kids start off at an early age and their dream is to go on to play college ball. I know she worked very hard for this and get to play Division I at a good school like this. It's a good day for her.”

Schorman turned in a strong junior season last year, going going 17-4 with a 0.83 earned run average and 256 strikeouts, hitting .414 and earning second-team Class 3A all-state honors. She won 18 games and struck out 303 batters in her freshman year. She didn't play in her sophomore season.

“With girls fast pitch in general, pitching is the name of the game,” Weidman said. “Anytime you get good pitching, you're awful lucky. I've been awful lucky to have Meagan and she's done a fantastic job for us.”

Schorman said she's already excited about her senior season this spring. Last year, she helped the Explorers finish 27-5 and reach the Class 3A regional finals.

“I'm looking forward to my last season,” the Marquette senior said. “I'm going to leave all on the field and I hope it will be the best season I had in the past three years I played high school ball.”

Next year, Schorman will continue a softball career that started at age 5.

“It's like my escape,” she said. “Even when things are going on in my life or something, I can just go and play and not worry about anything except for the game. It's something that I love.”