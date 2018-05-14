SOFTBALL: The 700 club

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Edwardsville softball team celebrates coach Lori Blade's 700th career victory on Monday. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Jordyn Henricks delivers a pitch against Highland on Monday. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's Emma Lewis drops a bunt in the top of the first against Highland on Monday. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's Maria Smith connects on a pitch against Highland on Monday. Prev Next

“I love coach Blade,” the EHS senior shortstop said. “She's one of the best coaches I ever had.”

Burke helped Blade reach a big milestone on Monday in the Tigers' road game against the Highland Bulldogs. Her RBI double with two outs in the top of the seventh lifted Edwardsville to a 3-2 win over Highland and helped Blade pick up her 700th career victory as coach.

Burke's hit scored Emma Lewis from first. Lewis, who played second base, singled with two outs.

“I couldn't have done it without Emma,” Burke said. “She got that hit to get on.”

Blade has 440 victories as Edwardsville coach. Before taking over the Tigers' program in 2003, Blade won 260 games in her eight seasons as Carrollton coach.

“I'm proud of all of the people who have been part of it because it's a village thing and a family thing,” said Blade, who is recovering from surgery with a broken leg. “We had a lot of kids through the years putting in a lot of time and dedication and loyalty to do this. It's been a lot of years, but I had great family support and great administration with the two schools and great assistant coaches through the years.”

Assistant coach Caty Ponce, who played with Blade for four years from 2008-2011, said she was thrilled that Blade picked up the 700-win mark.

“She's had great players,” she said. “She's done a great job. You can't say enough about the things coach Blade has done for this program. It's fully deserving between her wins here and Carrollton. It's exciting to see.”

Blade is enjoying another successful season as EHS coach. With the win over Highland, the Tigers improved to 17-3 and clinched their 15th straight winning season.

The Tigers have never finished with a losing season under Blade. They have won 30 or more games seven times, including a school-record 37 in 2007, captured 11 regional championships and five sectional titles and qualified for state five times in the last 14 years.

Blade also coaches the EHS girls basketball team in the winter. She has 455 wins during her 16-year tenure.

“It's like a really cool experience being able to play for someone with those accomplishments and being able to go to practice with them every day and learn from them and just becoming a better player because she's a really good coach,” said EHS senior Lauren Taplin, who plays for Blade for both basketball and softball teams.

Before joining the EHS softball team in her freshman year, Burke played three years under Blade on the Lincoln Middle School softball squad. She helped the Wildcats place third at state twice.

So far this year, Burke is the Tigers' leading hitter with a .522 average. She earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in each of the last two years.

The senior credits Blade for her outstanding high school softball career.

“It took a while to get used to her and what she wanted,” she said. “But as soon as you do it, you love her more than anything. She's a great coach.”