SOFTBALL: Tigers shut out Redbirds, improve to 6-0

The Edwardsville Tigers' softball team remains undefeated after beating the Alton Redbirds 3-0 on Tuesday at the EHS softball field.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwestern Conference play and returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Belleville West. Alton dropped its fourth straight game and fell to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play and plays a home game at 4:30 today against Highland.

The Tigers scored all three runs in the bottom of the first. They scored their runs on a fielder's choice, a throwing error and a RBI double by Brooke Webber.

Jordyn Hendricks and Meghan Gorniak combined for the six-hit shutout. Hendricks gave up four hits, struck out six and walked three in five innings of work to pick up the victory and Gorniak gave up two hits and walked two and pick up the save.

Tami Wong had two hits for Alton, which stranded 11 runners on base, including the bases loaded twice in the third and sixth.

The Redbirds had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the sixth before Gorniak struck out Alton's Miranda Hudson.

Edwardsville returned to action for the first time since March 28.

× Lori Blade 4-4-17 Edwardsville head softball coach Lori Blade discusses the Tigers' 3-0 win over rival Alton on Tuesday at the District 7 Sports Complex.