SOFTBALL: Tigers suffer heartbreaking loss to Maroons in regional final

O'FALLON – The Edwardsville Tigers were a strike away from adding another regional championship plaque to their trophy case on Friday when they faced the Belleville West Maroons in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional title game at the O'Fallon High School Milburn Campus.

But the Maroons didn't let them get that final strike. They came back from a 5-2 deficit to score three runs in the top of seventh and one more in the eighth to stun Edwardsville 6-5 in eight innings.

Belleville West won its 17th regional title and its first since 2008. The Maroons had won 10 straight regional crowns from 1999-2008.

On Friday, Belleville West won its first regional championship under coach Casey Garrett, who took over the program in 2009.

The Tigers were denied their sixth straight regional championship and their 17th overall. They finished their season at 29-5.

“You kind of get used to when you've been through this program winning regionals and it doesn't just happen on its own,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “It's hard work and you got to catch a break here and there and we didn't get one today.”

Edwardsville also had its 13-game winning streak snapped. The Tigers hadn't lost a game since April 22.

The Tigers advanced to the regional finals by cruising to a 10-0 win over Granite City in the other regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Blade, who now has 423 wins as EHS coach, said she's pleased with the way her team performed all season despite the heartbreaking loss on Friday.

“They're a great group of kids,” she said. “They want to compete for each other. They're very unselfish. They're a great group of kids and you always don't get that and they've been awesome to be around all year. It's fun to go to practice with them. I know they're disappointed and hurt right now, but when you put it on the line as hard as we do, it makes it hard.”

Bellevillle West defeated EHS for the second time this season. The Maroons beat the Tigers 7-5 on April 6, handing Edwardsville its only Southwestern Conference loss.

The Tigers went on to win the conference championship at 13-1.

The Maroons are righting themselves after an 0-5 start. They won their third game in a row and improved to 17-13. They will play either Belleville East or Sacred Heart-Griffin at the Normal West Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Belleville East and SH-G will square off in the SH-G Regional final at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Five EHS seniors saw their high school softball careers come to an end on Friday. One of them, Sarah Hangsleben, turned in a strong performance in her final game, going 2 for 4 with a home run and making two key defensive plays.

Hangsleben, a center fielder, robbed a home run from Belleville West's Kiri Evans in the top of the fifth by catching the ball at the warning track. The next inning, she threw out Isabella Holtrop at home while she was attempting to score on a single by Allyson Winkelman.

“That's Sarah,” Blade said. “She's going to compete.”

EHS shortstop Anna Burke went 4 for 4 with three singles and a home run. With her team down 1-0 with one out in the first, Burke smacked a two-run homer over the left field fence to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Hangsleben followed with a solo home run to increase the lead to 3-1.

After Belleville West cut the lead to 3-2 on a a home run by Winkelman in the top of the second, the Tigers roared back with a home run from Taryn Brown in the bottom half of the inning to increase the lead to 4-2.

Lauren Taplin scored on an RBI groundout by Lauren Tripp in the sixth to give Edwardsville a 5-2 lead.

EHS pitcher Jorydn Henricks had two strikes on Evans with two outs in the top of the seventh before Evans smacked a single. Then, Claire Marlen singled to give Belleville West runners on first and second.

Burke fielded a grounder from Aleigha Cory and her throw sailed over Mackenzie Owens' head, forcing Evans to score from second to cut the Tigers' lead to 5-3. Then, Holtrop followed with a two-run single to tie the game at 5-5.

Belleville West pitcher Paige Cates led off top of the eighth with a solo home run to right center to give her team a 6-5 lead. Then, she retired the side in the bottom half of the inning to help the Maroons pull off their second come-from-behind win in 24 hours.

Belleville West came back from a 4-2 deficit to beat O'Fallon 7-5 in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

“They all did it again,” Garrett said. “They did what they supposed to do.”

Evans finished with two hits. She started the game by hitting a triple to right field, then scoring on a single by Marlen that gave the Maroons a 1-0 lead.

CLASS 4A O'FALLON REGIONAL

(Championship game)

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, EDWARDSVILLE 5

Maroons 110 000 31 — 6 9 1

Tigers 210 -001 00 — 5 9 2

MAROONS (17-13) – Kiri Evans 2-4, Claire Marlen 2-4 RBI, Aleigha Cory 2-3, Isabella Holtrop 1-3 RBI-2, Paige Cates 1-4 HR RBI, Haley Dunn 1-4, Allyson Winkelman 1-4 HR RBI

WP – Paige Cates 8.0IP 3K 1BB 9H 5R 4ER

TIGERS (29-5) — Anna Burke 4-4 HR RBI-2, Sarah Hangsleben 2-4 HR RBI, Lauren Taplin 1-4, Taryn Brown 1-4 HR RBI, Brooke Webber 1-3

LP — Jordyn Henricks 8.0IP 7K 2BB 9H 6R 3ER