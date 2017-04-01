Southern comfort

On Feb. 8, 2014, Alexis Silkwood turned in an outstanding debut for the Mississippi State University softball team, striking out three and giving up only one hit in a 12-1 win over Northern Kentucky.

Since then, things have been golden for the former Marquette Catholic standout at the Starkville, Miss., school. Silkwood, a left-handed pitcher, is the Bulldogs' all-time leader in strikeouts (514) and complete games (47) and is three wins away from being the winningest pitcher in school history.

“Ever since I came on campus that first time, I knew this was where I belonged,” Silkwood said.

But time is running out on Silkwood's career at Mississippi State. She's one of five seniors on the team.

“It has gone by fast, but I enjoyed every single minute of it,” said Silkwood, who plans to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in secondary education in May 2018. “It hasn't really hit me yet. We're just trying to enjoy every single day and going out there and living the dream. It probably will hit me once we'll start playing in the postseason, but I try not to think about that yet.”

Silkwood is off to a good start in her senior year, going 9-2 with a 0.93 earned run average. She started off 9-0 before losing back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Oklahoma – both nationally ranked teams. A year ago, she went 4-13.

Silkwood is part of a pitching staff that includes Holly Ward, Cassaday Knudsen and Regan Green.

“I'm definitely proud of our staff,” Silkwood said. “We have four great pitchers.”

Silkwood is looking to help the Bulldogs get back to their winning ways. Mississippi State is 24-9 overall and 2-4 in SEC play after finishing 26-31 last year.

“The SEC has, by far, very hard competition and it's a very hard conference,” Silkwood said. “We're ready. We're becoming a package and we're enthusiastic. We take each practice one at a time and each pitch at a time. It's awesome to know that everyone's on the same page.”

Silkwood became the Bulldogs' strikeout leader in a game against North Florida on Feb. 25 at home. She surpassed the old record of 473 set by Alison Owen in '13-'14.

With 53 career wins, Silkwood is three victories away from breaking the old record of 55 set by Melissa Massey from '02-'05. Earlier this season, she surpassed Massey's old record of 45 complete games.

During her four-year career at MSU, Silkwood earned five SEC awards, which is the most of any players in school history. She was named on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2014 after winning her first five games and finishing with a 14-8 record.

As a sophomore, Silkwood tied the MSU single-season record for wins with 26. She also tied the school record for losses with 16.

The MSU senior credits her mother, Staci Nelson, for her outstanding college softball career. Nelson pitched at Wabash Valley College and was her coach throughout her career.

“I couldn't have done it without my mom,” she said. “My mom is my hero.”

A 2013 Marquette graduate, Silkwood was one of the most celebrated high school pitchers in IHSA history. She's the state's career record holder with 124 wins, 100 shutouts, 54 no-hitters and 1,907 strikeouts. She also owns the state's single-season records in strikeouts, shutouts, no-hitters and consecutive no-hitters.

When she was a senior, Silkwood helped the Explorers reach the Class 3A state championship game, where they lost to Glenbard South 1-0. She also helped Marquette place fourth in the Class 2A state tourney in her freshman year.

Silkwood had considered going to the University of Kansas before deciding to play at Mississippi State, which is seven hours from her East Alton home.

“It's fun to be able to play and represent Marquette in high school and be able to come down here and learn a lot from my head coach (MSU’s Vann Stuedeman),” Silkwood said. “You just continue to learn. Even though I'm a senior, I'm still learning things.”

Silkwood got a nice greeting from Stuedeman when she met her before her freshman year at MSU.

“My head coach came out of the car and went up to me and gave me a big hug,” she said. “I had never talked to her before. Before she said hi, she came out and gave me a big hug and I just knew this was where I belonged. It was the best decision of my life to come down here.”

Silkwood has been playing softball since she was 6. She also played summer softball for the Beverly Bandits and had travel softball experience with the Midland Magic.

“It's awesome to know that not only I'm playing the sport that I love, but I'm playing at a great university at the same time,” she said. “I have the best of both worlds.”

