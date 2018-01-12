Spanish caravan

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry JaQuail Townser, a 2012 Alton grad, returns to play at SIUE during January 2015 with Jacksonville State while a college player. Townser is now set to begin a European career after signing with a pro team in Spain.

JaQuail Townser is chasing his dream.

The 2012 Alton High grad left the Riverbend area this week to go to Atlanta and train before flying to Spain on Jan. 14 to begin playing in the Liga EBA league. It’s a fourth-tier level in the Spanish professional basketball league system.

For Townser, it’s just another fork in the road of his basketball experience. After leaving AHS in 2012, the talented point guard took his talents to Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for two years and then finished the final two years of his eligibility at Jacksonville State in Alabama, a Division I program in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Townser has been busy since graduating from JSU in 2016, working further on his education and his basketball aspirations.

“Since I finished my career at Jacksonville State, I got invited to an NBA D-League tryout with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Townser said. “I went out there for a tryout, they were wanting to keep me, but their point guard that they had the season before got cut by the Atlanta Hawks training squad and they brought him back.

“Before I did all that I had applied for graduate school and got accepted into that. Once the basketball thing didn’t go as planned, I had graduate school to fall back on. Ever since then I’ve just been working out, staying in shape. I finished my master’s degree on Dec. 15, so I have my master’s degree in business administration.”

The former Redbird standout has hoop dreams, but he’s a realist, too. He knew he had to have a Plan B in case basketball didn’t pan out and he understands the importance of an education.

“The reason for me furthering my education and getting my master’s of business administration was because I didn’t want to look at life years from now saying basketball was my greatest accomplishment,” Townser said.

But right now he has an opportunity to accomplish a lot in basketball. The chance to play in Spain came about after being seen at an exposure camp in Atlanta over the summer. He was invited to the camp because of impressions he made while at Jacksonville State.

“There was a team from Spain there that saw how I played as a point guard and wanted to bring me over. They couldn’t bring me over at that moment, but they could bring me in January to play on a second-half season contract,” he said.

“Everything really came together for me from going to that exposure camp over the summer in Atlanta.”

Now he’ll head to Spain, where he’ll play during the second half of the season, which continues into May. He has lofty goals while he’s over there, the first being to prove himself in the league.

“My goal is to go over to Spain and get my career started and I’d like to play another 7 years until I’m 30,” he said. “I just want to make the most out of my basketball experience. It’s just really me seeing the world and doing things I haven’t done over here in the U.S. and sticking to what God gave me to do, and he gave me the ability to play basketball. I want to travel the world and do what I can with that talent until I can’t do it anymore.”

Townser’s game has evolved since his days with the Birds. He was Alton’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game during his senior year of 2011-12. He also led the team with 1.11 steals per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 0.71 blocks per game. His 1.86 assists per game were second on the team. He surpassed the 1,000-point benchmark with the Redbirds, too. He later went over 1,000 points at JSU, making doubly sweet.

But after leaving Alton, he polished his point guard skills and became an excellent distributor of the ball. By his senior season with the Gamecocks at JSU in ‘15-16, he had a team-best 107 assists and was second on the team at 3.6 per game, while averaging 9.5 points per game. He played in 30 of 31 games with 29 starts as a senior.

Townser admitted he owes a lot to his tenures at SWIC and JSU and the men who molded him.

“I think I’ve grown as a player since I left Alton High in 2012, basically just on the leadership role,” Townser said. “My character has grown and I’ve become more professional overall just by leaving Alton High and going to SWIC for two years and playing under coach Jay Harrington. He really molded me into the point guard I am today. He taught me to be a leader, a floor general, a point guard and doing the things I needed to do to succeed. Then going down to Jacksonville State to play for coach James Green, he was pretty much old school. He was tougher than what I was used to, but it didn’t really affect me because of what I went through with coach Harrington. Those two guys helped me a lot in my playing career thus far. They prepared me mentally and physically for things I didn’t experience in high school. Just playing at that level really upped my playing style.”

Now it’s just about continuing to be successful for Townser and to set a good example for youngsters back in the Alton area. He’d like to give back to the community that jump-started his career and help the next young Redbird reach his full potential.

“I think the goal for me was to set an example for the younger kids,” Townser said. “It’s all about setting an example and I think just me going and getting my bachelor’s, getting my master’s and now going overseas to play, that will just motivate the younger kids. It shows they can actually have hope they can do it. There are goals in life further than just playing in high school.”

JaQuail Townser is a testament to that.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter