Speed racer

Charlie Kimball was invited to do a ceremonial first lap on the new pavement at Gateway Motorsports Park on July 20.

But the INDYCAR driver did more than one lap. He did 10 under blazing hot temperatures at the 1.25-mile oval track.

“It’s very generous for him to do this because he could have easily made up a story and said, ‘Hey, I got a family emergency and I can’t come,’” said John Bisci, director of public relations at Gateway Motorsports Park. “Let’s face it. Nobody wants to be outside in this heat. So he was very gracious about it.”

Kimball was at Gateway to promote the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Aug. 26, making it the first time since 2003 there will be an INDYCAR race at the Madison race track.

“He knows the town and that’s great,” Gateway Motorsports Park executive vice-president Chris Blair said. “So that goes a long way. That goes to show the personality of these drivers. They’re very approachable and they’re fun guys. You can’t ask for a better group of drivers.”

Kimball is enjoying a successful INDYCAR career, competing in over 100 races and scoring a victory, six podiums and 13 top-five finishes.

When he came out on top at the Honda Indy 200 at Lexington, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2013, he accomplished a monumental feat — he became the first licensed INDYCAR driver with diabetes to win a Verizon IndyCar Series race.

Kimball was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2007. The INDYCAR driver said so far, the disease has not slowed him down.

“Over 10 years of racing with diabetes, it has never been a limiting factor on the race track,” he said.

Kimball had to abandon his racing program in the middle of the 2007 season after receiving his diagnosis. The next year, he returned to the race track and claimed a podium finish in his first race back in the car.

As part of his ongoing treatment, Kimball wears a wireless blood sugar monitor and carries sugar water on board the car while racing.

“Most of my diabetes management happens before I get into the race car,” Kimball said. “It comes down to managing my nutrition, my hydration, my blood sugar through my insulin doses. So when I get into the car, ideally it’s along for the ride. But because my body is different than the other drivers, my IndyCar is different. I wear a continuous glucose monitor and it transmits into a display and plugs into the car’s data system. On my dashboard, it has speed, lap time, oil pressure, blood sugar, water temperature, gear and car and body data right there together.”

Kimball, who began racing go-karts at age 9, was accepted into Stanford University, but decided to bypass admission to start his race driving career in 2002. For the next 8 years, he competed in the Formula Dodge, British Formula Three and Indy Lights series before joining INDYCAR in 2011. He drives the No. 83 car for Novo Nordisk Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kimball said winning the Honda Indy 200 four years ago was pretty memorable.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I remember the amount of support that I got and the people I heard from after that race from all over the world within the diabetes community. To me that was very special.”

Kimball said he’s thrilled that INDYCAR is returning to Gateway.

“INDYCAR on short track is like fighter jets racing on the ground,” he said. “We have so much power and so much downforce. I have a lot of friends who started watching racing supporting me, but they come out to the race track and they’re blown away by the speed and how close we run together and how close we are to the ground and how fast we go. They keep coming back because they become race fans. When you see it live, it completely changes the experience.”

There were several workers on the Gateway track while Kimball was driving his laps on July 20. Several months ago, Gateway officials opted to repave the facility following a test in early May that saw several cars suffer cut tires.

“He (Kimball) was very curious about the track because when INDYCAR came out here in October, the drivers said the track was a little bumpy,” Bisci said. “Well, it’s an old track. It was done 20 years ago and it’s the original asphalt. When they came out to test in May, INDYCARs have different issues with race tracks than NASCAR does. So the decision was made as soon as the NASCAR race was over that the 20-year-old blacktop will be torn off and new asphalt will be put down that cost almost $2 million.”

Kimball said he was pleased with the project.

“It was fantastic to be able to see the race track and see it as a work in progress and being able to appreciate the crews that are laying asphalt on a 98- to 100-degree day,” he said. “It’s pretty special. It’s great to get the excitement going about the race in August here in late July.”

