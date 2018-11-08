Splashin’ Warriors

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City sophomore Jordan Briggs competes in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Southern Illinois High School Girls Swimming Championships on Nov. 1 at Edwardsville.

Four months after helping the Paddlers Pirates celebrate their first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship in 22 years, a quintet of Granite City High girls swimmers returned to the pool on Nov. 1.

Junior Rebecca Loftus and sophomores Claire Sykes, Jordan Briggs, Riley Hatfield and Whitney Klee competed at the Southern Illinois High School Girls Swimming Championships at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville. All of them were members of the Paddlers team that won the SWISA championship meet on July 22 at Summers-Port.

“I was definitely out of shape,” Loftus said. “It was a little rough, but I had a good time and I’m glad that I did it.”

Now, the five swimmers will look to turn in a strong showing for GCHS at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional, scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Loftus said. “It’s just a fun day for all of us to go up to Springfield, spend time together, swim and have fun.”

The Warriors have six swimmers. Junior Emma Cox is the other swimmer on the GCHS team, which is coached by Linda Ames.

“They’re really good friends of mine, so I love them to death,” Loftus said.

Cox, who competes with the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team in St. Louis, earned five medals in sectional competition in the last two years. A year ago, she placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team finish sixth at the Edwardsville Sectional. She finished third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke and helped the 400 freestyle relay team come in sixth at the Springfield Sectional in her freshman year.

Sykes and Briggs were members of the sixth-place freestyle relay team in ‘17. They both earned their first medals in sectional competition.

Sykes, who competed in cross country this fall, will be swimming at sectionals for the second time.

“I’m very excited,” the sophomore said.

Briggs said she hopes to get rid of some jitters before making her second trip to sectionals.

“I get nervous before every meet, no matter what,” she said. “I’ve been swimming since I was like 6. I love swimming, but I get nervous every time. I’m afraid my goggles are going to fall off my cap or I’m going to slip up and fall. I just don’t like to lose.”

Loftus, Briggs, Sykes, Hatfield and Klee helped Paddlers win its first SWISA championship since 1994 after the Pirates edged Summers-Port by one-half of a point at the league championship meet. Paddlers ended Summers-Port’s 24-year run as SWISA champs.

“It was fun hearing that we won,” Sykes said.

All five swimmers found out Paddlers won the title two days after the meet. The Pirates were originally in second to Summers-Port by a point and a half before SWISA officials revised the results due to a scoring error.

“It was definitely a proud moment for all of us,” Loftus said. “We thought that we lost, then we actually won. It was something we’ve been working for a lot of years and we’re really happy that we achieved it.”

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City sophomore Claire Sykes competes in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Southern Illinois High School Girls Swimming Championships on Nov. 1 at Edwardsville.