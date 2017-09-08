Sports and getting older

My softball team played its final game last week, and it got me thinking.

We’ve had our team together for 20 years, starting out in a fall league in Roxana in 1998 and finishing up at Gordon Moore Park in 2017. Through that time we’ve played in tournaments, both locally and at the state level, and several different leagues with some success. We were never an elite team, but that’s not the point.

Calling it quits has got me reminiscing about the good old days and reflecting on getting older. Sports, most notably baseball and softball, have been a pillar of my life for a long time. I’ve made numerous lifelong friendships and met a plethora of really cool people.

I turned 41 last month, got glasses for the first time in my life a couple months before that and have just felt Father Time creeping up on me over the last few years. Not that I was ever great, but my skills have diminished greatly and my fire for playing has started to flame out.

What I think about is what being part of a team has taught me. So much of the time we get caught up in wins and losses and while winning is always more enjoyable than losing, it’s the journey that is the real lesson.

I started playing baseball when I was 9 and dabbled in other sports along the way, but 32 years in baseball and softball has helped shape my life in many ways. Sports teach you how to work well in a team environment, develop your social skills and teach you self sacrifice and taking responsibility for your own actions.

Even sports that aren’t as team-oriented, like wrestling, tennis and golf, teach plenty of life lessons. There are times when you’re all alone in those arenas and have to exhibit plenty of focus and mental fortitude to find success.

Sports reflect life. Errors happen, losses happen, and it’s how you pick yourself up from those moments. You have to keep pushing forward and learn from your mistakes to get better in sports, just like in life.

I’m a firm believer in being involved in extracurricular activities, whether it’s sports, clubs, bands, whatever it is. If you’re a parent I implore you to have your children be involved in some type of after-school team activity.

Athletics obviously aren’t for everyone and you can learn plenty of lessons from other group activities, but sports definitely magnify a lot of what you will see in everyday life more than other activities.

I always loved softball because no matter how stressed I was over something in my life, it offered me an escape, even if just for an hour. I could focus on something other than my problems for a little while and enjoy my time with my teammates. Most times, I felt better after it was all over.

Of course, that camaraderie is second to none. One of the things I’ll miss most is going out of town with the guys. We played hard on and off the field and enjoyed every minute of it. I got to act juvenile and as a group we did plenty of things that aren’t fit to discuss on these pages, but they’ve made stories for a lifetime between us.

I’ve definitely seen a drop-off in participation in adult sports, most notably softball. There aren’t as many teams and definitely not as many good teams. That saddens me because I think a lot of people are missing out.

I can remember having to play through district tournaments with 40 teams just to have a chance to advance to state. Now, for instance, the co-ed state tournament in Alton just had 17 teams in August, all of them just signing up to pay and play. Earning it made it much more special.

I probably played with 50-plus players during my 20 years with the Rage — that was the name of our team. I don’t keep up with all of them, some I haven’t seen in years, but they will always be my teammates. I played with guys from little league to high school to ones I meant as an adult, but they were all fun.

We did annual fundraisers to pay for our seasons, ranging from a dinner and dance to mouse races and most notably our trivia night. I’ll miss those times, too. Those were always a great time and allowed us to hang out with all our friends. I appreciate the support from all those people through the years.

I’ll keep bumming around and playing a little bit, but never at a real competitive level again: just pickup with teams here and there in league.

For those older weekend warriors that might be reading this, you’ll understand where I’m coming from. No matter what you do, time always catches up to you. For any younger players reading this, enjoy it as long as you can and enjoy those friendships with your teammates.

I’ll miss you, Rage.

