RIVERBEND SPORTS SCHEDULE: March 16-22

FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Alton baseball vs. Kaneland at Edwardsville, 7pm
Alton girls soccer vs. Springfield at Metro Cup Tournament at Edwardsville, 5:30pm
Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Marion at Metro Cup Tournament at Freeburg, 5:30pm
Civic Memorial softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial baseball vs. Moline at Belleville East Kickoff Classic, 4pm
Marquette baseball vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm
Marquette girls soccer vs. Wesclin at Metro Cup Tournament at Edwardsville, 7:30pm
Marquette softball vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
Alton boys track at Charleston High Indoor Invitational at Eastern Illinois University, 1:15pm
Alton softball vs. Centralia, 10am
Alton softball vs. Winchester, noon
Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette, Roxana girls soccer at Metro Cup Tournament, TBA
EA-WR baseball vs. Wesclin (DH), 11am
EA-WR softball at Carrollton, 10am
Marquette girls tennis at Triad Invitational, 8:30am
Marquette baseball at Triad, 11am
Marquette boys track at Gene Armer Indoor Invitational at Champaign, 9am
Marquette girls track at Gene Armer Indoor Invitational at Champaign, 9am
Roxana baseball vs. Gibault at Jersey, 10am
Roxana baseball at Jersey, noon
Roxana softball vs. Mascoutah (DH), 10am
MONDAY, MARCH 19
Alton baseball at Jersey, 4:30pm
Alton softball vs. Quincy, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Litchfield, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial softball vs. Collinsville, 4:15pm
EA-WR baseball at Valmeyer, 4:15pm
EA-WR softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:30pm
EA-WR girls soccer at Roxana at Wood River Soccer Park, 4:30pm
Roxana softball vs. Calhoun, 4:30pm
TUESDAY, MARCH 20
Alton baseball vs. St. Louis Patriots, 4:30pm
Alton boys tennis vs. Edwardsville, 3:30pm
Alton softball at EA-WR, 4pm
Civic Memorial boys tennis vs. Waterloo, 4pm
Civic Memorial girls soccer at Waterloo, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial softball vs. Gibault, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial boys track vs. Brown County and Carrollton at Carrollton, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial girls track vs. Brown County and Carrollton at Carrollton, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial baseball at Breese Central, 4:15pm
EA-WR girls soccer at Wesclin, 4:30pm
Marquette boys tennis vs. SLUH, 4pm
Roxana softball vs. Metro East Lutheran, 4:30pm
Roxana boys track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro and Vandalia, 4:30pm
Roxana girls track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro and Vandalia, 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21
Alton girls track vs. Edwardsville, Granite City and O’Fallon, 4pm
Alton softball at Bunker Hill, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial softball at Roxana, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial baseball at Mount Vernon, 4:30pm
EA-WR boys track vs. Roxana, Althoff, Marquette and Gillespie, 4pm
EA-WR girls track vs. Roxana, Althoff, Marquette and Gillespie, 4pm
Marquette softball at Brussels, 4:30pm
Roxana boys tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:30pm
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Alton baseball vs. Southwestern, 4:30pm
Alton boys volleyball at Metro East Lutheran, 5:45pm
Alton softball vs. Roxana, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial boys tennis at Triad, 4pm
Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Staunton at Carlinville Tournament, 5pm
Civic Memorial softball vs. Southwestern, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial boys track vs. Carrollton, North Mac, Waverly and Southwestern at Southwestern, 4pm
Civic Memorial girls track vs. Carrollton, North Mac, Waverly and Southwestern at Southwestern, 4pm
Civic Memorial baseball at Metro East Lutheran, 4:15pm
EA-WR girls soccer vs. Hillsboro, 4:30pm
Marquette baseball vs. Gillespie, 4:30pm
Marquette softball vs. Gillespie, 4:30pm
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter