RIVERBEND SPORTS SCHEDULE: March 16-22

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Alton baseball vs. Kaneland at Edwardsville, 7pm

Alton girls soccer vs. Springfield at Metro Cup Tournament at Edwardsville, 5:30pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Marion at Metro Cup Tournament at Freeburg, 5:30pm

Civic Memorial softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial baseball vs. Moline at Belleville East Kickoff Classic, 4pm

Marquette baseball vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm

Marquette girls soccer vs. Wesclin at Metro Cup Tournament at Edwardsville, 7:30pm

Marquette softball vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Alton boys track at Charleston High Indoor Invitational at Eastern Illinois University, 1:15pm

Alton softball vs. Centralia, 10am

Alton softball vs. Winchester, noon

Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette, Roxana girls soccer at Metro Cup Tournament, TBA

EA-WR baseball vs. Wesclin (DH), 11am

EA-WR softball at Carrollton, 10am

Marquette girls tennis at Triad Invitational, 8:30am

Marquette baseball at Triad, 11am

Marquette boys track at Gene Armer Indoor Invitational at Champaign, 9am

Marquette girls track at Gene Armer Indoor Invitational at Champaign, 9am

Roxana baseball vs. Gibault at Jersey, 10am

Roxana baseball at Jersey, noon

Roxana softball vs. Mascoutah (DH), 10am

MONDAY, MARCH 19

Alton baseball at Jersey, 4:30pm

Alton softball vs. Quincy, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Litchfield, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial softball vs. Collinsville, 4:15pm

EA-WR baseball at Valmeyer, 4:15pm

EA-WR softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:30pm

EA-WR girls soccer at Roxana at Wood River Soccer Park, 4:30pm

Roxana softball vs. Calhoun, 4:30pm

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

Alton baseball vs. St. Louis Patriots, 4:30pm

Alton boys tennis vs. Edwardsville, 3:30pm

Alton softball at EA-WR, 4pm

Civic Memorial boys tennis vs. Waterloo, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer at Waterloo, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial softball vs. Gibault, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial boys track vs. Brown County and Carrollton at Carrollton, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial girls track vs. Brown County and Carrollton at Carrollton, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial baseball at Breese Central, 4:15pm

EA-WR girls soccer at Wesclin, 4:30pm

Marquette boys tennis vs. SLUH, 4pm

Roxana softball vs. Metro East Lutheran, 4:30pm

Roxana boys track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro and Vandalia, 4:30pm

Roxana girls track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro and Vandalia, 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Alton girls track vs. Edwardsville, Granite City and O’Fallon, 4pm

Alton softball at Bunker Hill, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial softball at Roxana, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial baseball at Mount Vernon, 4:30pm

EA-WR boys track vs. Roxana, Althoff, Marquette and Gillespie, 4pm

EA-WR girls track vs. Roxana, Althoff, Marquette and Gillespie, 4pm

Marquette softball at Brussels, 4:30pm

Roxana boys tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:30pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Alton baseball vs. Southwestern, 4:30pm

Alton boys volleyball at Metro East Lutheran, 5:45pm

Alton softball vs. Roxana, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial boys tennis at Triad, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Staunton at Carlinville Tournament, 5pm

Civic Memorial softball vs. Southwestern, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial boys track vs. Carrollton, North Mac, Waverly and Southwestern at Southwestern, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls track vs. Carrollton, North Mac, Waverly and Southwestern at Southwestern, 4pm

Civic Memorial baseball at Metro East Lutheran, 4:15pm

EA-WR girls soccer vs. Hillsboro, 4:30pm

Marquette baseball vs. Gillespie, 4:30pm

Marquette softball vs. Gillespie, 4:30pm

