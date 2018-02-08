Spring fling

Chad Spanberger’s first season as a professional baseball player last year was a successful one.

The former Granite City High and University of Arkansas standout finished as one of the top hitters for the Colorado Rockies’ Rookie affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., hitting 19 home runs with 51 runs batted in and a .294 batting average.

“I love Colorado,” Spanberger said. “It’s really nice out there, and the people are nice. I like the organization so far.”

Now, Spanberger will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the major leagues as he heads to Scottsdale, Ariz., to train with the Rockies. He is scheduled to report on Feb. 23.

“It’s been a couple of months since I played, so I just want to get back on the field and start playing again,” said Spanberger, who lives in Fayetteville, Ark.

Spanberger started playing in Grand Junction just two weeks after he got drafted by the Rockies. He was selected by the Denver-based franchise in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 13. He was the 176th pick.

Spanberger played 60 games at Grand Junction. He turned in a strong debut as he finished with two hits with a home run and two RBIs against the Idaho Falls Chukars on June 26.

“The guy in front of me (in the lineup) hit a home run in his first at-bat, so I was like, ‘Geez, I had to one up on him,’” Spanberger said. “But I got out. In my third or fourth at-bat, I finally hit a home run. I can relax now. I don’t have to worry about getting the first one because the first one is the hardest.”

Spanberger hit two home runs against the Orem (Utah) Owls on Aug. 26. He drove in three runs four times. At one point of the season, he had an 11-game hitting streak.

“I didn’t set a goal stats wise, but I just wanted to show myself and the organization that I can play at this level or any high level and come out every day and play to my ability,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger tied Ramon Marcelino, an outfielder, for second on the team in home runs. He also finished second in hits and third in RBIs and runs scored.

Spanberger’s first season at Grand Junction ended on Sept. 9. Then, he went home for six days before heading back to Arkansas to start training for the ‘18 season.

Spanberger became the third Granite City player in the last 7 years to play professional baseball. Jake DePew and Cody Daily were the other two former Warriors to play professionally

“I love it,” Spanberger said of Granite City. “I lived there my whole life.”

Before joining the Rockies’ organization, Spanberger played at Arkansas for three years. He turned in his best season at the Division I Fayetteville school last spring, hitting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also set a single-game tournament record for home runs and RBIs after going 3 for 4 with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs against Auburn in the SEC tournament.

Spanberger, a left-handed first baseman, finished his Arkansas career with 26 home runs and 105 RBIs. He helped the Razorbacks reach the College World Series during his freshman year.

Spanberger graduated from GCHS in ‘14. He played four years with the school’s baseball team. He said current GCHS athletics director John Moad, his high school coach, has seen him play in Grand Junction.

“We’ve been in touch since I left high school,” Spanberger said. “He’s one of my biggest fans. He always has my back.”

