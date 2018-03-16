Spring Sports Notebook: Alton

× Expand Brianna Hatfield

GIRLS SOCCER

The Redbirds have lofty expectations in 2018.

After only losing 3 seniors from last season’s 12-6-2 squad, there is plenty of talent back for Jeff Hayes’ third season as head coach.

“We have high expectations and for that I’m excited,” Hayes said. “No coach is going to complain when they have such a large pool of talent coming back.”

Senior Brianna Hatfield will be the focal point for AHS. Hatfield, who signed with Florida Gulf Coast to continue her career, scored 20 goals and tallied 43 points to lead Alton as a junior. Senior Katie Kercher, 28 points, and junior Alaina Nasello, 14 points, were Nos. 2 and 3 in scoring a year ago and are back also.

“We expect to be able to score plenty of goals this season, but for us I think the real key is other girls stepping in that are going to have more minutes and be more of an impact on the team defensively, or in the midfield,” Hayes said.

The Redbirds lost a pair of defenders in Annie Evans and Lexi Schrimpf and a midfielder in Lindsey Grossheim to graduation. Hayes has girls returning that he sees stepping up on defense and at midfield and providing quality minutes to replace them.

Makayla Cox and Sydney Schmidt will serve as midfielders again, while Calista Cox and Taylor Imming will anchor the defense. Megan Zini and Nora Steiner look to be key components, too.

In goal sophomore Kaija Ufert is back after a strong rookie season and will be joined by freshman Addison Miller.

Alton opened the season on Monday in the Metro Cup and continues play through Saturday. The home and Southwestern Conference opener is set for March 27 vs. O’Fallon.

“I think it’s more of a level playing field this year,” Hayes said of the SWC. “There’s not one team that’s a clear cut standout. Collinsville is still very good with the girls they have coming back. We’re just hoping to compete in every conference game we play.”

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Jada Moore returns for her second season as head coach with the Birds after a pretty successful first showing.

Alton qualified for the 3A state tournament in 5 events, advancing and medaling in 2 events on the final day. All but one of the athletes from that run returns so expectations and confidence is flying high.

“This year they are so much more focused,” Moore said. “Last year it was like pulling teeth to get them to have that drive and this year they want it on their own. Jeanea Epps is more than focused, Katie Mans is so competitive and wants to do every little thing to work on her craft and I have so many hungry freshmen it’s crazy. Just knowing how young we were last year and we have more weapons coming is mind blowing. I think we’ll have a chance to do even better this year at the state level.”

Mans, a senior, is back after being a 3-time state medalist. She finished third in the high jump last year at state, leaping 5-foot-5. The 2 girls that finished in front of her were seniors.

The 400-meter relay garnered an eighth-place medal in 48.947 seconds with Epps, Daysha Lacey, Alleyah Tuggle and TyRiss Holloway. Only Holloway graduated. Epps and Lacey, juniors, and Tuggle, a sophomore, are back.

Mans, Epps, Lacey and Tuggle also made up the 800-meter relay quartet that advanced to the prelims at state. Epps was a qualifier in the 100-meter dash.

Also back is sophomore Rayn Tally after qualifying for state in the discus.

Moore also bragged on expectations from Kellie Mans in the 400-meter dash and newcomer Laila McNeal in the long jump.

“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “We already had our first indoor meet to break the cobwebs off the girls and get going and we placed second at that meet. Just knowing that I have all these girls coming back and I even have more weapons is so exciting.”

The first big outdoor meet for the Redbirds is March 23 in the Southwestern Illinois Relays in Edwardsville.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jeff White returns for his third season at the helm of the Redbirds with hopes it will be his best.

He’s had 4 entries qualify for the Class 3A state tournament in his 2 seasons, but none advance to the final day.

It will start with a pair of solid distance runners that return from a state qualifying 4x8 relay last year. Senior Kelvin Cummings and sophomore Cassius Havis are back after enjoying solid cross country seasons in the fall. They also look to do well in the 800-meter run.

A good corps of young sprinters is back, led by juniors Earlie Brown and Deonte McGoy. Senior Jonathan Bumpers will be key in the hurdles, as will junior Terry Walker.

Walker, along with juniors Ahmad Sanders and Ju’Qui Womack and seniors Darrell Smith and Kiondray Samelton will be key in the relays. Sanders, Womack, Smith and Samelton will contribute in the jumps, too.

Seniors Ju’Quez Roberson and Myles Marfell will handle the throwing duties with the discus and shot put.

Some burgeoning sprinters for the Birds also include, freshmen Tim Johnson, Kegan Bratton and Kavontay Samelton-Danser and sophomores De’von Pierson and D’ondre Davis.

Alton competes in its first big outdoor meet on March 23 in the Southwestern Illinois Relays in Edwardsville.

BASEBALL

Alton is coming off a 17-16 season and a 5-9 mark in the SWC.

It was AHS’ seventh straight winning season under head coach Todd Haug, but first time since 2010 the Redbirds didn’t win 20 games.

They will lean heavily on senior pitcher Charlie Erler, who signed with Lipscomb to continue his career, as well as junior infielders Robbie Taul and Adam Stilts. Taul and Stilts will also be contributors on the mound.

Erler was 3-5 on the bump last year with a 3.48 ERA and team-high 57 strikeouts. Taul led the team with 4 wins, while Stilts was tops in starts with 14.

On offense, Stilts batted .354, while Taul had 13 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Unfortunately for the Birds, key contributors from last season — Brandon Droste and Mikey Hampton — will start the season on the shelf with injuries. Droste tied for the team lead with 27 RBIs a year ago, while Hampton had a team-best 5 triples. Both Droste and Hampton hit over .300.

Ben Mossman and Simon Nguyen also return with good experience from last season.

Alton’s home opener is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against the St. Louis Pirates.

SOFTBALL

The Redbirds enjoyed a 22-12 campaign in 2017, with a 7-7 mark in the SWC, but unfortunately failed to get out of regional action for the 12th consecutive season.

Alton graduated some key performers, but also returns plenty of talent.

Head coach Dan Carter’s 19th season sees the return of senior catcher Miranda Hudson, senior third baseman Rachel McCoy, junior shortstop Tami Wong, sophomore pitcher Abby Scyoc and sophomore first baseman Ashlyn Betz.

Wong hit .509 last season to lead the Birds, while also leading in doubles with 17 and was second with 35 RBIs. Hudson led in homers with 6 and RBIs with 36.

Scyoc went 16-10 in the circle last season with a 3.30 ERA and 83 strikeouts to 53 walks.

There are 7 freshmen listed in Alton’s top 15 players, so lots of youth entering ‘18.

The Redbirds welcome Centralia and Winchester at 10 a.m. Saturday to open the season.

BOYS TENNIS

Bob Lowe takes over the Alton tennis program after just one season from Brian Schreiber.

The Redbirds failed to advance anyone to state in the first year of a 2-class system in the IHSA, but with some good returning young netters Lowe is confident entering 2018.

Seniors Walker Moan and Ben Simansky will be leaned upon, as well as juniors Carson Freeman, Jared Engelman, Owen Williams and Sam Kane. Fellow junior Ethan King will miss the season with a knee injury.

New players this season are, junior Alex Bierman, sophomore Will Johnson, and freshman Nash Johnson.

Alton starts the season on Saturday in the Triad Invite.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

After guiding the Alton girls volleyball program since 2009, Stacey Ferguson takes over the boys program in 2018.

The Redbirds just started playing in 2015, which marks the only season they’ve earned a postseason win. Daniel Campbell had guided the Birds the last 3 years.

Ferguson pointed to several returning players that should help continuing to develop the program. Seniors Charles Webb, Charles Tuggle and Christian Webb, along with juniors Torre Simon and Lance Perkey and sophomores Tyler Hance, Coleton Sebold, Max Stewart, Scott Dosso, Cutter Higgins and Logan Mossman will contribute.

Alton opens the season on March 22 at Metro East Lutheran.

