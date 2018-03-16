Spring Sports Notebook: Civic Memorial

× Expand Caden Clark

BASEBALL

Last season, Nick Smith’s first year as head baseball coach at his alma mater, the Eagles won the regional championship in a wild, thunder-delayed game that went to extra innings and ultimately made it to the Class 3A Salem Sectional finals. It was their fourth straight winning season.

They went 28-11, tying the school record for wins, won their first regional in 13 years and captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

“Last year was quite an experience, but I think that we have done a good job this off season — both players and coaches — of making sure that we understand that last year is last year,” Smith said. “But at the same time you want to carry some momentum away from that, and we talk every day about taking the next step and taking things one at a time and trying to get better every day.”

This year, they are minus some major players on that squad, namely reigning Riverbend AdVantage News Baseball Player of the Year Corey Price. He’s now at the University of Central Missouri continuing his baseball career.

“(Last year’s seniors) were obviously very solid baseball players and did a lot for us at the top of our lineup, those guys all did a great job for the program, but this year we have about 5 out of 10 of the lineup back and we’ve got some guys that are ready to fill in,” said Smith.

Filling in will be a collection of sophomores and juniors, including standout Keaton Loewen starting at second base as a sophomore. Nick Walker, also a sophomore, will see time in the outfield. However, everything starts with senior ace Geoff Withers, who will be backed by a staff which includes fellow seniors Christian Stawar as their No. 2 and Spencer Powell as the closer.

Shortstop Caden Clark will also be a big contributor.

This year the team will start out playing their first six games on the road before coming back to the Bethalto Sports Complex for a matchup against Alton on the March 24.

GIRLS SOCCER

Back for yet another year at CM are top scorers Morgan Wilson and Cassie Hall, looking to try and lead the Eagles to a winning season. Last year the duo combined for 41 goals, with Hall netting 23 and Wilson 18. Also along for the ride this year is Kaylee Eaton, a basketball standout who is going to serve as the Eagle’s starting goaltender for 2018.

“We have some real good leaders coming back, and they are going to lead us to where we need to be,” head coach Eric Zyung said.

In addition to those three, the Eagles also have some up and coming talent looking to make a splash in the MVC pool, with Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus stepping in to varsity roles as sophomores. The team also had nine freshmen join the ranks this year.

“The underclassmen are working hard, really pushing the upperclassmen,” Zyung said.

Last year the Eagles were 9-10 in a very difficult conference that includes defending Class 2A state champ Triad.

“In order to improve our record, we have to do well in our conference,” Zyung said. “There are no easy games in that conference, but I think we can finish in the top half.”

The Eagles started the season on the road in the Metro Cup Tournament against Father McGivney on Wednesday. Their home opener is March 19 vs. Litchfield.

SOFTBALL

After one year under his belt as head softball coach, Luke Angelo brings a more experienced squad to the field to compete in the MVC.

Last year Angelo replaced Mike Eddy as the head coach after having been Eddy’s assistant for 11 years. Having not graduated a single player from last year, the prospects look good for improving on last year’s 10-20 record. The Eagles have not had a winning season since 2012.

Susan Buchanan, Sierra Nolte, Cassie Reed and Keywanna Strong are the seniors that are coming back for another year, and junior Kaitlynn Wrenn is among the returning players from last year’s team that will be looking to make an impact this year. Buchanan earned second-team all-MVC honors after hitting .429 in 2017.

BOYS TENNIS

Kyle Wesoloski, Alex Winter and Michael Dixon return for another season of tennis with CM, which starts its season at home on March 20 against Waterloo.

Juniors Clark Sasek and Seth Terry and sophomores Dakota Klocke and Toby Singleton round out the rest of the roster. The team will compete in 1A again this year and look to have success with a lot of upperclassmen who are eager to perform well for head coach Ty Laux, who returns for his second stint with the program.

TRACK AND FIELD

There was a big turnout this year for the CM track and field team, which started its season at the Jerseyville Winter Thaw Meet at Principia College.

A total of 46 athletes represented CM at the meet. Senior Cohl Callies placed fifth in the triple jump, going 38 feet, 7 inches, while teammate Jaydon Heeren notched a 37-10.5. Senior Mason Schlemer placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18-10.5.

Michael Stevenson placed in the top 10 in the long jump and 400 at the Class 2A Lanphier Sectional in 2017.

The girls squad will consist of 19 girls. Returning sectional performers include sprinter Ashley Alexander, distance runner/jumper Madelyn Ehlers, jumper Monica Baker and thrower Jessica Mays.

Next up for the Eagles is the Brown County/Carrollton meet on the March 20 in Carrollton.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter