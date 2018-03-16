Spring Sports Notebook: East Alton-Wood River

BASEBALL

The Oilers have experience in their corner this spring.

The team lost just 3 seniors to graduation last year and returns 7 seniors this season in shortstop Tyler Hamby, third baseman and pitcher Zaide Wilson, center fielder and pitcher Hunter Hall, utility player Zach Wells, catcher Ashton Murray, first baseman Lukas Westbrook and right fielder and pitcher Brenden Walker.

The Oilers finished last year with a 9-22 record and enjoyed a 6-4 win in 9 innings over crosstown rival Roxana to open the Class 2A Althoff Regional.

“This year ought to be the year when we turn it around,” EA-WR head coach Kyle Duncan said. “These kids have been playing varsity baseball a long time. Some have been playing basketball and others have been in the cages practicing. These kids will probably surprise some people this year.”

Duncan said all of the pitchers on the team are even and that there’s no clear cut No. 1 hurler yet. EA-WR also has some juniors who could make waves this spring. Junior Gage Booten will play second base and junior Jared Liley will serve as a utility player. Booten was the team’s top hitter last year, as he finished with a .378 average.

“He’s been playing varsity since he was a freshman and we’re expecting good things out of him,” Duncan said of Booten.

SOFTBALL

EA-WR enters the 2018 campaign with two college bound pitchers. Seniors Morgan Moxey and Rebekah Null have committed to Wabash Valley and Missouri Baptist respectively.

“We will be consistent on the mound this year, that’s for sure,” head coach Dana Emerick said.

Moxey is a left-handed thrower with nearly 450 career strikeouts. Not just a high-level performer on the mound, she has a .325 career batting average and 97 career hits.

The Oilers finished last season with a 17-18 record. Emerick said the key to improvement will be to improve in the hitting department.

“We have to hit the ball to improve our record,” he said. “We’ll see if we can do that. We have a really tough schedule.”

Emerick is expecting quality hitting from the early part of the lineup from the likes of sophomore shortstop Macy Flanigan, senior third baseman Peyton Young and senior second baseman Ashley Knight.

“We have four to five hitters that are consistent,” Emerick said. “We just need hitters six, seven, eight and nine to step up.”

The Oilers return 2 juniors that will contribute — Caitlin LeMond and Kate Booten. LeMond will play left field. Emerick said she will provide the team with speed on the bases. Booten will play catcher this spring. She’ll be key in working with Moxey and Null.

Moxey, Null, Young, Knight and Teresa Hand make up the senior class for EA-WR.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Oilers struggled to a 3-14-1 record last spring. However, the team lost just 3 seniors and returns 6 players in midfielder Lora Ruyle, fullback Madelinn Bentley, defender Kaitlyn Sutter, midfielder Brittany Yenne, midfielder Kaitlyn Olinghouse and fullback Courtney Bazzel.

EA-WR also returns its top scorer from last year, junior midfielder/forward Kara Crutchley, who netted 7 goals and added an assist a year ago.

In addition to a cadre of experienced players, the Oilers also have many younger players who will earn varsity playing time. Half of the team will be comprised of freshmen.

Freshman Lindsey Morrison will play goalie and fullback for the Oilers this spring.

Head coach Matt Herndon starts his 12th year as head coach in 2018.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

The Oilers earned their fourth consecutive Prairie State Conference championship last year. Head coach Russ Colona starts his 18th year as head coach of the program this spring.

EA-WR lost just 3 seniors last year and return quality seniors that should ensure the team’s continued success.

The Oilers have 4 seniors this season — T.J. Lawson, Zach Womack, Chase Wallendorff and Blake Unter. Lawson and Womack will both compete as sprinters this year. Lawson won a conference championship in the 200-meter dash last year and Womack won a conference championship in the 100.

Wallendorf, who took home a conference championship in the 400 last year, will run middle distance this season. Unter is a distance runner who will compete in the 3,200.

Freshmen triple jumper Brody Newberry is expected to be a prime contributor at the varsity level this spring, too.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

The girls took second in the PSC last season behind conference champ Metro East Lutheran., as

The Oilers have no seniors this year, but will have some young talent to watch.

Freshman Jayden Ulrich will throw shot put this spring. She won a state championship in the shot put last year as an eighth grader. Hannah Sechrest, another freshman, will sprint and high jump.

Sophomore Leighann Nottke, who competed in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at the Class 2A Springfield Southeast Sectional last season, returns to be a key contributor also.

Colona also directs the girls track and field squad.

