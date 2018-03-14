Spring Sports Notebook: Edwardsville

× Expand (From left) Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray

BOYS TENNIS

The Edwardsville Tigers are anxious for another stellar season on the tennis courts this spring.

EHS has won 17 straight sectionals, 17 straight Southwestern Conference titles and had its first state champions ever in 2017 with Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray winning a Class AA doubles crown. It all makes for high expectations for the program.

Trimpe returns for his junior year, while Gray is back as a senior, but longtime head coach Dave Lipe admitted the accomplishments of last season haven’t played much into preparation for the ‘18 campaign.

“We haven’t put too much thought into that state championship since we started this year,” Lipe said. “We’ve thought a lot about preparing as best as we can for the DecoTurf Tournament this weekend (Chattanooga, Tenn.). That’s where our focus is and building toward hopefully great conference, sectional and state tournaments.”

The challenging DecoTurf Tournament in Chattanooga on Friday and Saturday is just one high profile addition to an already historically tough schedule. The Tigers have also added the Evanston Invite on April 7 and the Derby City Championships on April 20-21 in Louisville, Ky.

“This is probably the most challenging schedule we’ve ever had,” Lipe said. “We feel like we’re adding more matches and not losing anything in quality opponents. It’s a tough, fun schedule.”

Four state qualifiers return for EHS this year in Trimpe, Gray and juniors Seth Lipe and Drake Schreiber. Schreiber is a transfer from O’Fallon, where he qualified for state in singles last year.

Logan Pursell, Jason Pan and Nick Hobin are also playing into key roles for the Tigers in ‘18.

Gray has announced he will continue his playing career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III level after high school.

Edwardsville travels to Alton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to open SWC action and then plays host to the Edwardsville Invite on March 30-31.

BASEBALL

The Tigers are coming off a very memorable 2017 campaign where they returned to the state championship game for the first time since 2002.

EHS fell 8-3 to Crystal Lake South in the Class 4A state finale. It was Edwardsville’s first appearance at state since 2007 and its first time there since the IHSA expanded to a 4-class system, something head coach Tim Funkhouser doesn’t like to focus on.

“I kind of take exception to it’s a drought that we hadn’t been (to state) for 10 years,” Funkhouser said. “Truthfully the tournament has been scaled down to 4 teams and we’ve been to the final 8, which used to be state, 3 out of the last 10 years and I’m not sure if there’s another team in the southern half of the state that’s been to that point 3 times. We realize it’s a difficult task to get to that point and we look forward to the challenge every year.”

EHS graduated a talented senior class from its 34-8 team, but the cupboard is far from bare. It begins with sophomore first baseman Drake Westcott. He hit .435 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs during a sensational freshman campaign.

“We haven’t had a freshman have that level of success before,” Funkhouser said. “I think the big thing for him moving forward is he doesn’t have to feel like he has to have the burden on himself to be the producer at that same level. Our goal will be to build the best offense we can throughout the order and if you have a pitcher that doesn’t want to pitch to him, the other guys help impact it. That’s really what transpired as the year went on last year. It was fun to watch.”

Other guys that will contribute to the lineup for the Tigers this year include, seniors Cole Hampton (3B/OF), Reid Hendrickson (INF/P) and Collin Elvers (C), as well as juniors Josh Ohl (INF), Jack Cooper (INF/OF), Joe Copeland (OF), Gavin Lyday (OF) and Ben Basarich (C/OF).

On the mound there will be plenty of contributors too, including, seniors Chase Gockel, Caleb Blakemore, Lucas Clayton, Jared Engeman and Wyatt Engeman and juniors Matthew Boyer, Bryce Henry, Trent Moore, Jonathan Yancik and Dawson Taylor. Yancik could also see time in the infield and outfield.

Of course there are others that will slide in and help out also. There’s never a short supply for the Tigers.

“We’ve got 35 guys working out this spring and just like in years past there are guys that take hold of that opportunity and they’ll provide us a good chance of winning each day,” Funkhouser said.

“This is my 20th year at Edwardsville and every year I’ve felt we’ve got an opportunity to maybe get to that state tournament. The goal is to get better every day and see where it takes you and that run last year, I’m really proud of those guys.”

The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Columbia at Tom Pile Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

EHS already had a nice start for new head coach Abby Federmann. The Tigers blanked Belleville East 5-0 on Monday to open the Metro Cup at the District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers are coming off a 13-4-2 mark a year ago that included a regional championship.

Edwardsville graduated a lot of talent, including all-state forward Abby Crabtree, but still looks to reload.

Federmann will lean on senior midfielder Jocelyn Wagner to provide leadership on and off the field, while she expects sophomore forward Sydni Stevens to shoulder much of the offensive load. Stevens had 7 goals as a freshman.

Junior midfielder Paityn Schneider will also contribute offensively, while junior Sarah Kraus will anchor the defense.

Other seniors on the Tigers include, midfielders Danielle Greathouse, Ezri Beckman, Megan Woll and Jenna Stobie. Junior Regan Windau returns for her third season in goal for EHS.

The Tigers battle Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Metro Cup action.

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville enjoyed a 28-5 season in 2017, but saw it cut short with a 6-5 loss to Belleville West in the 4A O’Fallon Regional finals.

The Tigers return 11 letterwinners from a year ago, including 9 seniors for head coach Lori Blade’s 15th season at the helm.

The returning seniors are, Taryn Brown, Anna Burke, Meghan Gorniak, Jordyn Henricks, Emma Lewis, Lauren Taplin, Lauren Tripp, Chloe Turner and Brooke Webber. Junior Mackenzie Owen and sophomore Maria Smith also received letters last year.

Henricks will handle the pitching duties after posting a 17-3 record last season. She also hit .348 with 3 homers.

Taplin (.432), Burke (.427) and Smith (.424) are all back to anchor the lineup.

EHS opens the season at 4:15 p.m. Monday against Gillespie at home.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

The Tigers won their second state championship in 2017, compiling 42 points to win the Class 3A crown — the second under head coach Chad Lakatos.

This will be Lakatos’ eighth season with the program. He returns talent, but has to replace state champions A.J. Epenesa (discus) and Travis Anderson (110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles), as well as state placers DeVonte’ Tincher (200-meter dash) and Matt Griebe (110 hurdles).

EHS will look to pole vaulter Blake Neville, distance runners Roland Prenzler, Francesco Romano and Jack Pifer and sprinters/jumpers Kenyon Johnson, Dionte Rodgers, Matt Swanson, Jacob Morrissey and Ben Ryan to lead the way. Neville and Prenzler were state qualifiers in ‘17.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Edwardsville had a pair of state qualifying relay teams in 2017, with the 4x8 advancing to the final day, but falling short of bringing home a medal.

The Tigers return all but one of those relay runners from last year, hoping to make Camilla Eberlin’s second season as head coach a successful one.

The 4x8 group returns senior Lorie Cashdollar — who will run at DePaul University next year — junior Madeline Miller and sophomore Abby Korak. The 4x1 quartet, which didn’t advance out of prelims, all returns with juniors Alexis Boykin and Rachel Kubicek and sophomores Kymel Bell and Quierra Love.

With 61 girls filling out the roster for 2018, Eberlin is hoping for a well rounded attack.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

After going 25-9 a year ago and reaching the sectional round of the playoffs, 10th-year head coach Andy Bersett is hoping for another solid campaign.

Bersett is the only coach the Edwardsville program has ever known and it’s been a successful run with 6 regional titles and a pair of trips to state.

This season the Tigers will look to setter Lucas Verdun, libero Bob Dresner, outside hitters Evan Billiter, Jacob Skelton and Josh Whittenburg and middle hitters Cal Werths and Drew Berthlett to be strong contributors.

EHS opens the season on March 22 at Althoff.