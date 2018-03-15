Spring Sports Notebook: Granite City

× Expand Emma Dutko (right)

GIRLS SOCCER

The Warriors will look to finish with their fifth consecutive winning season this spring.

But they have to do it without their top scoring duo in Lexi Grote and Grace Neidhardt as both graduated last year. Grote and Neidhardt combined to score 26 goals in ‘17.

“I think we’ll be still strong offensively,” Granite City coach Kenny Prazma said. “It was a fortunate thing that we had Lexi and Grace, but it took away some of the time that some of the other girls could have possibly played up there and got a little bit of playing time up there.”

The Warriors return numerous players from last year’s team that finished 14-6. They are seniors Maya Ware, Viktoria Johnson, and Bailey Whitehead and juniors Megan Jones, Abby Reeves, Emma Dutko, Analise Sampson, and Kenzie Hawkins.

Johnson earned all-sectional and all-Southwestern Conference honors at goalkeeper last year after finishing 10-6 with seven solo shutouts and 90 saves.

Granite City won its first 8 matches in the ‘17 season before going 6-6 in the next 12. The Warriors’ season ended to Collinsville in the Class 3A Quincy Regional final at McKendree University after winning regional titles in back-to-back years.

Granite City starts its season at 11:15 a.m. Saturday against Naperville Central at Belleville West.

“It’s our last season in the Southwestern Conference and obviously, we want to make as good of a showing as possible and hopefully contend for a conference title,” said Prazma, who is in his seventh season as head coach. “I make the schedule tough so we can get ready for postseason. What we do in the season is extremely important, but a lot of that is working toward our goal, which is make it up to the state tournament.”

BASEBALL

With 7 returning letter winners, the Warriors are hoping to celebrate their first winning season in Scott Smallie’s tenure as head coach this spring.

“We don’t have any cupcakes on our schedule, so we have to come out and compete and play within ourselves and make sure that we’re going out and doing everything that we can do to control our own stuff and let the cards fall where they may,” said Smallie, who returns for his fourth season as head coach. “I think the kids are ready, that’s for sure.”

Seniors Drew Wielgus and Hunter Needham, juniors Austin Bonvicino, Cameron Hibbets, Brendan Haddix and sophomores Bennett Smallie and Freddy Edwards are the returning players from last year’s team that finished 9-24.

“We have a lot of guys out competing this year,” Smallie said. “We have a lot of kids returning, so it’s a lot of competition and a lot of versatility on the field.”

Bonvicino and Hibbetts were the only Warriors on the all-conference team last year. Bonvicino, an outfielder, was the team’s leading hitter at .360 with a home run and 19 RBIs and Hibbets, a pitcher and outfielder, hit .323 with 11 RBIs.

The Warriors begin their season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against the Marquette Catholic Explorers at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. They travel to Freeburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BOYS TRACK

Junior Andrew O’Keefe is the Warriors’ top returning athlete this spring.

Last year, O’Keefe participated at the state track meet for the second year in a row, competing in the 1,600-meter run. He also won the 1,600 four times and the 3,200 three times. He’s also a three-time state qualifier in cross country.

Other returning athletes include seniors Tyler Tindall and Jordan Smith in the hurdles. Last year, Smith earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in the 300-meter hurdles.

Tom Miller returns for his 18th season as Granite City boys coach.

GIRLS TRACK

The Warriors will look for junior Toni Rush to lead the way this spring.

Rush is the only returning athlete from last year’s 400-meter relay team that placed sixth at the state meet. Robyn Pointer and Niya Wilson graduated and TyKiaza Jones, the team’s top point getter with 260 points, transferred to Belleville West.

Rush, who also competed at state in the 800-meter relay and the 100-meter dash a year ago, finished second in the 60-meter dash and the 200 at the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational on March 2.

Sophomore Chessy Nikonowicz (distance) and junior Brooke Du Hart (400) also return this season.

Miller is back for his third season as Granite City girls coach.

BOYS TENNIS

The Warriors graduated five players from their varsity lineup last season, including all-Southwestern Conference singles performer Carter Roustio.

Senior Joey Moslander is the only returning player from last year’s lineup. He will lead a team that includes junior Ryan Mihu and sophomores Owen Cole, Noah Cain and Bryce Griggs.

Raffi Karibian returns for his 13th season as head coach of the Warriors, who will start their season with a road match against Lutheran North in St. Louis on March 26.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Seniors Kobey Ronk and Aaron Wood and junior Colin Sander are the top returning players for the GCHS boys volleyball team, which is playing in its 11th season this spring.

Sander was one of two Granite City players named to the all-Southwestern Conference team last year. He earned third-team honors.

The Warriors will start their season on March 23 at the Belleville East Tournament. They won 6 matches a year ago.

Justin Warren is back for his 11th season as head coach. He has coached the program since its inception in 2008.

SOFTBALL

Senior pitcher Morgan Tanksley, senior shortstop Morgan Fazio and junior outfielder Khaly Bettorf are among the top returning players for Granite City, which was scheduled to start its 40th season on Wednesday with a home game against Marquette Catholic.

Last year, all three players earned all-Southwestern Conference honors and helped the Warriors win 10 games, the first time the team hit the double-digit win mark since 2008.

Tanksley will continue her career at Quincy University next season, while Fazio will play at Missouri Baptist.

Emily Ashby returns for her fourth season as head coach at GCHS.

