Spring Sports Notebook: Metro East Lutheran

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

After just four seasons, the Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball team has been pretty successful.

The Knights finished with three winning seasons and have reached the regional finals twice. Last year, they won a school-record 18 matches to improve their all-time record to 54-36-2.

With five returning players, MELHS is looking to finish with another outstanding season. Senior Caleb Cope, juniors Will Barney, Josh Jacobsen and Brent Woolsey and sophomore Calvin Cunningham are the top returners from last year’s team that finished 18-10-2.

MELHS starts its season on March 22 with a home match against Alton.

“We’re extremely excited,” MELHS coach Jason Batty said. “I can’t wait to see where we start holding our own because it’s a whole different team than I had last year, so I would like to see where we are at. Hopefully, we’ll build from our practices over these next two weeks.”

The Knights lost seven players to graduation. Among them were A.J. Risavy, Braden Woolsey, J.J. Schwarz, Owen Gusewelle, Stephen Korte and Tom Schroader.

“I started the program five years ago,” Batty said. “Those guys started with me from the beginning when they were freshmen. They played all four years, so they played together as a group all four years.”

BASEBALL

Seniors Daniel Shimkus, Eli Jacobs, Ryan Johnson, Darion Brooks and Tarin Hatcher will be leading the way for the MELHS baseball team this year.

The five players return from last year’s team that won 7 games.

“We have a very young team, especially with 9 graduated last year,” second-year MELHS coach Matt Pomerantz said. “We have five seniors this year and a whole lot of freshmen and talent. It’s kind of a rebuilding year for us, but at the same time, with the amount of talent that we have, I think we could go a long way.”

Jacobs is the Knights’ top returning hitter. He batted .415 with 19 RBIs and earned all-Prairie State Conference honors at designated hitter in ‘17.

MELHS, which was scheduled to start its season on Tuesday against Belleville West, defeated Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Mount Olive, Marissa, Mulberry Grove, Lutheran North and Madison for its only wins last year.

“This year we did a lot of more open gyms throughout the summer, even with some of the incoming freshmen,” Pomerantz said. “I have no doubt that we’ll be over that 7-win mark this year.”

SOFTBALL

The Knights will have a strong junior class in Sidney Vetter, Sami Kasting and Amber Keplar this year.

All 3 players were MELHS' top hitters last season. Vetter earned all Prairie-State Conference honors after hitting .566 with 4 home runs and 18 RBIs. Kasting hit .340 and Keplar batted .308.

The Knights finished 5-16 a year ago. They beat Bunker Hill, Cahokia, Nokomis, Highland (Ark.) and Piggott (Ark.) for their only wins.

MELHS was scheduled to start its season on Monday at Valmeyer. Last year, the Knights' season ended with a loss to Valmeyer in the Class 1A Lebanon Regional.

Gary Wilson takes over coaching duties for the Knights this season, replacing Colin McLaughlin.

TRACK AND FIELD

Micah Pomerenke takes over head coaching duties for the MELHS boys and girls track teams this spring.

Pomerenke, who headed the football team last fall, replaced David Moldenhauer.

The Knights have 20 athletes on their track team. Among the returners are senior Darion Brooks (distance), juniors Zach Bozarth (hurdles), Kathryn Butler (hurdles), Olivia Badalamenti (distance). Last year, Bozarth placed third in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional.

MELHS starts its season on April 3 with a meet against Roxana, Staunton, Southwestern and Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tim Muther is coaching soccer again this year after a 4-year hiatus.

Muther is the new head coach of the MELHS girls soccer team, replacing Noah Enke. Previously, he worked as an assistant girls soccer coach at Rockford Lutheran for a decade.

Muther will be coaching a team that has plenty of returning players from last year’s team that had just one victory. Seniors Skye Mayberry and Alexa O’Dell, juniors Kathryn Butler, Alyceya Harris, Madi Kaffer, Rebecca Lange, Tyanna Lewis, Taylor Bradley and Miriam Wolff and sophomores Kathryn Eberhart, Reagan Guerra and Anna Stewart are among the returning players..

MELHS was scheduled to start its season on Tuesday with a home match against Murphysboro.