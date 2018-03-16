Spring Sports Notebook: Roxana

GIRLS SOCCER

Last year, the Shells won the first regional title in school history, beating Mater Dei 2-1 to clinch the title. This year, three of the most important players from that team are returning, with Emma Lucas, Brynn Huddleston and Braeden Lackey, all back as seniors.

Coach Lorie Yates is excited about the possibilities.

“We are expecting to make it back through regionals this year,” Yates said. “We have a total of nine seniors back from our team last year and we have some good incoming talent and our schedule has some good competition, so we will be ready once playoffs come around.”

Lucas is the standout among the seniors, possessing one of the best goal-scoring totals in the entire St. Louis Metro area with 74 goals in her 3 years of varsity soccer. Last year, Lucas was the Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Soccer Player of the Year and earned a place on the Class 1A all-sectional team in ‘17. While the Shells will depend on her for a great deal of scoring, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have an arsenal of talent behind her, including sophomore Chloe Copeland.

“Chloe was a very integral part of our season last year; she is a huge playmaker and makes a big difference in the middle of the field, allowing us to let Emma Lucas move up to forward,” Yates said.

The Shells started the 2018 season playing in the Metro Cup. Their first home game will be against the Metro East Lutheran on March 26. The 2018 schedule features matchups against Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial and a rematch against Mater Dei.

“Usually when we start the season we have a couple of games which aren’t so difficult, but this year we are starting off with three very tough teams, so it will be a good test to start off.”

TRACK AND FIELD

For the last three years, the big name on the track and field team at Roxana High School has been Jordan Hawkins.

Hawkins has finished fourth at the Class 2A state meet in the discus twice in his prep career. He also heaved the discus a personal best 173 feet, 4 inches, at the Wood River Relays back in 2016 just days after throwing 170-5 at the Roxana Relays. In November of last year, he signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Iowa on a track and field scholarship.

“He is looking fantastic; I am pretty sure that he will come out of the gate with a throw better than 180. He had taken some time off because of his shoulder injury, but he is looking really good,” head coach Juli Akal said.

Hawkins, who was a starting running back on the football team and played varsity basketball as a freshman, decided to drop both of those sports to focus solely on his throwing career. Hawkins’ dedication and success has also driven his track and field teammates in the Shells program.

“I have a bunch of boys throwing for me this year, I call it the ‘Jordan Hawkins effect.’ I am encouraging them to learn as much as they can from him while he is still around,” Akal said. “My throw coach switched to tennis this year, so Jordan has been helping me out in a leadership role teaching the kids.”

Akal says the “Hawkins effect” isn’t the only thing driving up the numbers on the Shells track team.

“Also in the last couple of years, I have tried to work more hand in hand with the football program so I have a lot of football guys that are out and a lot of linemen end up being throwers,” she said.

Between the increased numbers in the program and the quality leadership they have on the team, the whole squad is anticipating a good season this year.

“I have a nice group of senior boys this year who I have had for a long time and I think are going to do really well. None of them are really blazing fast 100-meter runners, but I have some really solid 2-4 guys who I think combined will give us a good shot in some relays this year,” Akal said.

Leading that pack will be senior Nathan Lowe. He is primarily a relay runner, but also runs in the 100, 800 and the mile.

On the girls side, distance runner Michaela Tarpley and thrower Jenna Rudd will be two of the competitors the Shells will lean upon during the season.

BASEBALL

Last year, the Roxana Shells compiled a record of 10-18.

This year, they will be without 11 of the players from last year’s squad, having graduated half their roster. Leading the way this year will be seniors Bradley Mott, Tyler Svoboda, Logan Presley, Domanic Weigler, Griffen Brock, Riley Ripper and Brayden Davis. Juniors Weston Renaud and Christian Bertoletti return with some experience, too.

Presley returns after leading the Shells with a .425 batting average last season. He was also the leader in wins on the mound in ‘17 with a 4-2 record.

Roxana gets to showcase its renovated baseball field during its home opener vs. Dupo on March 31.

SOFTBALL

After compiling a winning record last year of 19-17, which included a 15-0 playoff victory over Althoff in the 2A Dupo Regional quarterfinals, the Roxana Shells look to build on that success in 2018.

Senior Phoebe Booher, who recently announced she would play softball for Millikin University in Decatur, hit .379 with 4 homers and 47 RBIs last spring. Booher and junior sensation Abi Stahlhut, who exploded with a .521 average, 15 home runs and 64 RBIs, will lead Roxana. Stahlhut is the reigning Riverbend AdVantage News Softball Player of the Year.

The Shells enjoy their home opener at 10 a.m. Saturday with a double header vs. Mascoutah.

BOYS TENNIS

A senior-heavy squad will lead the Roxana tennis team this year under the guidance of new head coach Scott Stahlhut.

Shaun Goforth, Austin Hall, Wyatt Kirkpatrick, Dickson Wong and Brydon Young comprise the senior class for the squad this spring. Junior Colin Daily and sophomore Joseph Sabin make up the rest of the team.

The Shells will be cast in Class 1A for the postseason again.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter