Stadium dedication to honor Lewis and Clark soccer coach

GODFREY | Lewis and Clark Community College’s Tim Rooney Stadium will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

The Trailblazers’ women’s soccer alumni game will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a dedication ceremony honoring L&C soccer coach Tim Rooney at 11:30 a.m. The men’s soccer alumni exhibition will be at noon. There will be giveaways and free food for those in attendance.

Rooney began coaching men’s soccer at L&C in 1986 and started the women’s program in 1993. Since then, he’s topped more than 800 wins with both teams combined and remains the most-winning women’s soccer coach in National Junior College Athletic Association history since 2012.

His career with the Trailblazers includes NJCAA National Championships with the women’s team in 1999 and 2008, NJCAA Women’s Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2008, NJCAA Men’s District Coach of the Year in 2015, and NJCAA Women’s Region 24 Coach of the Year in 2015. Rooney was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009 and the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2010. He retired from coaching full time after the Trailblazers’ 2017 season but is returning this year to coach the women’s team.

