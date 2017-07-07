Standing out

Marquette Catholic golfers Michael Holtz and Kolten Bauer certainly helped make more of a name for themselves this summer.

Holtz and Bauer placed first and second in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship on June 12 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur in the boys 16-18 division. The duo now advance to the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships on July 28 to Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Holtz, who graduated in the spring, shot a 75 on the first, 70 the second day and a 72 on the third day to finish the tournament at 1-over. Bauer matched Holtz with a 1-over, firing 71 on the first day and 73 on each of the next 2 days in Decatur. Holtz and Bauer had to battle in a two-hole playoff, with Holtz coming out on top.

“I really struggled early on,” Holtz said. “I had a two in one after four (holes). I grinded it out and then it started to click. As far as conditions, they were good, but it was a little windy.”

Holtz was familiar with the course, as he played at Red Tail Run last year and qualified for nationals. However, he also gives credit to his high school teammate.

“It was cool,” Holtz said “I qualified for the same tournament last year. It was good to have Kolten (Bauer) there the whole time to make things light.”

Returning to former terrain might help the golfer.

“I know the course from last year,” he said. “I just need to refocus on my game. I want to sharpen up my short game.”

In the Optimist Nationals last year, Holtz was cut after three days. In the first three days of the tournament, 60 golfers are cut each day.

“I missed the cut last year and this year I want to make it to the final day and hopefully finish in the top 10,” he said.

Holtz has accomplished much in four years of varsity golf in earning all-conference honors and qualifying for state with the Explorers in his final two seasons. Of course, he has big goals when he continues his career next year at Illinois Wesleyan, a Division III school in Bloomington.

“It’s great to be able to continue next year in college,” Holtz said. “Not many guys get to play beyond high school.”

Bauer, who will start his junior year in the fall, was proud of his performance at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship. He was playing against golfers with age and experience over him, but it didn’t slow him down.

“I placed third last year,” Bauer said. “So, I had played the course before and this helped me to compete.”

Like Holtz, Bauer was a state qualifier during the high school season this year. He also won a regional championship as an individual. Bauer had also been part of a state-qualifying Marquette team as a freshman.

When he started the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship, Bauer had a good feeling.

“It was a three-day tournament and I started in a very conservative manner,” Bauer said. “And I really didn’t know if I could compete for first. However, by the last day I was playing in a more aggressive manner.”

The two Explorer golfers didn’t just place first and second. They finished eight strokes above the third-place finishers Kyle Edwards and Reis Dreyer, who both finished at 9-over.

“We both work really hard all of the time,” Bauer said. “There’s no substitute for working as hard as we do.”

Holtz felt the two benefited from a friendly rivalry.

“There’s a lot of friendly competition between us,” Holtz said. “We were very close to each other at the last part of the course. We did a lot of laughing and we had a good time at the end.”

The two established a lead at the Optimist Tournament and built on that lead.

“We went out and established a four-shot lead,” Bauer said. “As the tournament continued, we pulled further and further ahead.”

Like Holtz, Bauer has goals when he attends Optimist Nationals this month.

“I’ll be playing with the best,” he said. “I just want to go out there and give it my best effort.”

Bauer has qualified for state two years in a row at Marquette and he plans to continue his career in college after his final two prep seasons. However, he has plenty to accomplish with the Explorers before he worries about the collegiate links.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter