Statebound Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette boys soccer team poses with its super-sectional plaque after beating Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1 in the Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday.

So far, Joe Burchett’s first season as Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach has been a successful one.

His Explorers are enjoying an outstanding season, winning 15 matches and capturing regional and sectional titles.

Now, Burchett hopes to end his first season with a state title.

“That will be pretty awesome,” the first-year Marquette coach said.

The Explorers advanced to the state tournament for the first time in five years after beating the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones 4-1 in the Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday at Raymond Park.

“It’s a real big honor,” said Marquette sophomore Brett Terry, who scored a goal in the super-sectional. “Ever since I was a kid, that’s what I always wanted to do and that’s to go to state and be a state champion.”

Marquette will play Acero/Garcia at 5 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Acero/Garcia, a charter high school in Chicago, defeated Manteno 1-0 in the Lincoln-Way East Super-Sectional on Tuesday to advance to state for the first time.

The Explorers will look to win their second state title in program history. They won a Class 1A championship in 2012.

“It would be insane to win a state championship,” Marquette sophomore Noah McClintock said. “That’s the top of the top. You can’t do any better than that.”

Monmouth-Roseville will take on St. Edward in the other state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams will be making their first trips to the state tournament.

Monmouth-Roseville defeated Urbana University 5-2 in the Peoria Christian Super-Sectional and St. Edward beat F.W. Parker 2-1 in the Benedictine University Super-Sectional; both matches were played on Tuesday.

The third-place match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship match at 5 p.m.

McClintock said going to the state tournament was the team’s No. 1 goal since the season began in August.

“We definitely thought we had a chance,” he said. “We knew we were a strong team. It’s just all about us showing that we’re a strong team and us making it this far.”

The Explorers will take a 15-6-3 record into Friday’s game with Acero/Garcia. They have won their last seven matches.

“It’s a good group of boys,” Burchett said. “We’re still young, but they’re hungry for it. I think they can feel that it’s out there to be had. I couldn’t be happier for them. I’m glad I’m part of the ride.”

The Explorers won the Marquette Regional title by beating Father McGivney 4-1 in the championship match on Oct. 13. A week later, the Alton school knocked off Althoff 2-1 in the Freeburg Sectional title match.

After starting its season on Aug. 22 with a 2-1 loss to Triad, Marquette bounced back with a four-match winning streak. The Explorers won the St. Anthony Tournament in Effingham with a 3-0 record during that streak.

Marquette played a strong schedule that included five Southwestern Conference teams and three Missouri schools.

“We did really well against those teams,” Burchett said. “The Collinsville game was a dud, but for the most part, we were in those games against the competitive teams. That’s good. If we keep that up, we’ll be able to do well and we’ll be able to continue.”

Terry said Burchett has been pretty helpful to the team this season.

“He’s a great coach,” the sophomore said. “He focuses a lot in practice on technical skills and I think that’s what really helped us so far this season.”

The Explorers have been getting strong offensive efforts from Aaron Boulch, Trenton Dietiker and Chris Hartrich. Boulch, who sat out Tuesday’s Lincolnwood Super-Sectional after getting a red card against Althoff in the Freeburg Sectional title match, is the team’s leading scorer with 18 goals. Dietiker and Hartrich are both tied for second on the team with 11 goals.

Hartrich has been solid during the postseason, leading the Explorers with seven goals. He scored a hat trick against Breese Central in the Freeburg Sectional semifinals on Oct. 17.

Against Sacred Heart-Griffin in Tuesday’s super-sectional, Hartrich broke a 1-1 tie by scoring a goal with 2:29 left in the first half.

“He’s certainly quality and we gave him all of the minutes tonight,” Burchett said.

Noah Fahnestock, Jiggy Velloff, and Oscar Liu are the only seniors on the team. The Explorers have nine juniors, eight sophomores and two freshmen on their team.

Fahnestock returned on Tuesday after missing five weeks because of a broken collarbone. He scored a goal in the second half.

“He had a crazy comeback game,” McClintock said. “He missed almost half of the season and he comes back and scores in the super-sectional. It’s crazy.”

Burchett took over a Marquette team that finished 12-7-2 last year. He replaced Jeremy Sanfilippo after working as an assistant in the 2016 season. Burchett coached three seasons at Althoff and won 34 matches.

This year, Burchett coached Marquette to its second state tournament appearance. The Explorers last played at state in 2012, when they beat Urbana University 4-1 in the Class 1A state title match.

“I did talk to Jeremy Sanfilippo today,” Burchett said. “We had a nice conversation. He said, ‘I thought you could do it, Joe.’ I thought the boys had it in them and it was nice to talk to Jeremy. He was great to work with. It was wonderful to have a discussion with him today about the team. It was pretty cool.”

