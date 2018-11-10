Success in Peoria

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Roxana boys and girls cross country teams pose during their awards ceremony on Nov. 5 at Roxana High School. The Shells qualified both teams to state and had an all-state medalist in Cree Stumpf, who finished 17th in the boys state race on Nov. 3 in Peoria.

After a year hiatus, Cree Stumpf was back at the state cross country meet.

This time, the Roxana senior left Peoria with an all-state medal.

Stumpf became the second runner in the history of the Roxana cross country program to receive all-state honors after finishing 17th with a time of 15:25 at the Class 1A boys state meet on Nov. 3 at Detweiller Park.

Tori Fulgham was the last Roxana runner to earn an all-state medal, placing 18th in the girls state meet in 2011.

“It’s truly a blessing from God,” Stumpf said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Stumpf was also happy that both the Roxana boys and girls teams competed at the state meet. The Shells finished 21st in the girls race with 542 points and 24th in the boys race with 495. It’s the first time in program history that both boys and girls squads ran in Peoria in the same year. They were honored during the Roxana Fall Sports Awards banquet Nov. 5.

“It was awesome,” Stumpf said.

Sophomores Carlos Ruvalcaba, Matthew Olbert and Austin Walker, junior Douglas Johnson and seniors Mark Vongprachahn and Joel Woodruff were the other runners for the Roxana boys.

Sophomores Janelynn Wirth and Jennifer Palen and seniors Michaela Tarpley, Victoria Tarpley, Lette Palen, Elizabeth Ruvalcaba and Jaidyn Peebles made up the girls team, which competed in state for the fourth time and the first since ‘15. Wirth was the Shells’ top finisher, placing 107th with a 19:42.

“I have never been to state before and it was quite a view to see,” Wirth said. “It was such a positive experience watching a bunch of runners run.”

The Shells won South Central Conference titles in both boys and girls divisions on Oct. 15. Five days later, the boys finished third and the girls came in fourth at the Freeburg Regional. Both teams finished fourth in the Benton Sectional to qualify for state.

Roxana coach Scott Edwards said chemistry was the big key for the successful seasons for both boys and girls teams.

“We’re a very tight, close-knit group,” he said. “We’ve suffered together, we recovered together, we prayed together and anything that a family does.”

The boys team qualified for state in ‘16 for the first time in program history. Stumpf was a member of that team and finished 150th with a 17:12.

The next year, the boys qualified for sectionals with a sixth-place regional finish but didn’t advance any runners to state.

Stumpf said he was determined to return to Peoria this fall.

“I was mad that I didn’t make it last year, so that made me just work harder and push myself more and being back there it was amazing,” the senior said. “I loved the experience up there. It was a great atmosphere.”

Stumpf won five races this season, including the South Central Conference, regional and sectional meets.

Edwards said he was thrilled to see Stumpf end his career with an all-state medal.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I still can’t believe it. We started with a plan in June and he put in over 500 miles over the summer and he ended up with 400,000 miles for the season. We stuck with a plan and the plan worked.”

ROXANA CROSS COUNTRY SENIORS

David Akeman

Noah Bedwell

Meg Bosse

Zachary Frey

Lette Palen

Jaidyn Peebles

Elizabeth Ruvalcaba

Jacob Sitton

Cree Stumpf

Michaela Tarpley

Victoria Tarpley

Mark Vongprachahn

Jarrett Warmack

Joel Woodruff

