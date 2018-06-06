Summer on the run

The Alton Road Runners Club will have several events during the summer of '18.

The Road Runners will have its 22nd annual Alton Memorial Family Fun and 4K Heart Run on Saturday at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Races start at 9:30 a.m., and packet pick-up and registration are scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., at the main shelter. The cost is $5 for 14 and under and $20 for 15 and over.

The club will have its 40th annual Hit -N-Run Pee Wee Run on July 8 at Gordon Moore Park. Races start at 8 a.m., and packet pick-up and registration are scheduled for 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m. The cost is $5 for all runners 8 and under and ages 9-14.

The Road Runners will have its 23rd annual Dash-N-Glow at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Memorial Stadium at East Alton-Wood River High. Races start at 7 p.m., and packet pick-up and registration are scheduled for 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. The cost is $5 for 14 and under and $10 for 15 and over.

For more information, visit altonroadrunners.com or call 618-972-8635.