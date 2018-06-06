Summer track series returns to EA-WR

East Alton-Wood River High School is currently running its annual summer track series at the Memorial Stadium track.

The event began on May 31 and resumes on Thursday. It will also run on June 14, 21 and 28th.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., and competition begins at 6:30 p.m. The track series is for age groups 6 and under, 7-10, 15-19, 20-29, 20-29, 40-49 and 50-over.

The cost is $3 every Thursday and $12 for the entire series for competitors 14 and under and $4 every Thursday and $16 for the entire series. The family rate is $35 for the entire series.

Contact Russ Colono at 618-972-8635 for more information.