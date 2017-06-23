Summers-Port looks to be strong again

Minutes before the Summers-Port Sharks’ season-opening meet against the Water Works Marlins on June 15 in Edwardsville, several of the male swimmers started a team chant.

They shouted out, “Who’s the best?” The whole team responded, “Summers-Port!”

“The kids love it,” Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said. “They look so forward to it. It’s such a big deal to them. We would never skip that.”

Madeleine Stobbs, one of the senior swimmers, said the pre-meet chant has been a tradition ever since she’s been on the team.

“It’s super fun,” she said. “It gets everyone excited and hyped-up.”

Then, the Sharks got off to a blazing start against Water Works, winning 6 of the first 9 events en route to a 388-311 victory to improve to 1-0.

“We’re very blessed with swimmers who are not only very talented, but have a tremendous work ethic,” Miller said. “It has brought them a long way.”

Summers-Port returned most of its swimmers who finished 4-0 in dual meets and won its 24th straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship last summer. Among the returning swimmers are brothers Caden and Cole Akal, Jake Roth, Anna Moehn, Matthew Daniel, Noah Clancy, Eleanor Schuler, Victor Humphrey and Stephen Stobbs.

“It makes us really excited because we want to win the 25th (straight title), so we’re motivated,” said Ginny Schranck, another senior. “We have to do what we can.”

Last year, the Sharks had no seniors. This year, they have 5. Besides Schranck and Stobbs, Shelby Roth, Alex Cook and Sam Tillman are the other seniors.

“Their leadership will mean everything to the little kids,” Miller said. “They’re so admired and respected by the younger swimmers and their enthusiasm really brings it over the top.”

Schranck started her senior season with victories in the 100-meter intermediate medley and 100-meter breaststroke.

“I’m always looking forward to it,” Schranck said. “I love it and it’s so much fun to come out and swim in the summer with everyone. You get to watch the little kids and help them.”

Daniel is one of the team’s top performers in the 15-18 boys division. Against the Marlins, he swam a Water Works pool record time of 2:07.14 in his win in the 200-meter freestyle and picked up victories in the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly. Last year, he won SWISA titles in three events.

“He’s truly a unique swimmer and a unique athlete,” Miller said. “He’s one of the most talented kids I have ever coached and he’s certainly a hard worker. He’s an extraordinary young man.”

Daniel’s younger brother, Luke, won three individual events — 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle — in the 13-14 boys division.

“Luke Daniel has really come a long way,” Miller said. “He blossomed and he has come into his own as an athlete and as a young man.”

Joining Luke Daniel in the 13-14 boys division is Jake Roth, who started the meet against Water Works with a win in the 200-meter freestyle.

“It’s pretty fun starting off the meet good,” Roth said.

Clancy and the Akal brothers are competing in the 15-18 division, Stobbs is swimming in the 9-10 boys division, and Humphrey is in the 11-12 boys division.

Moehn, who won 5 events in the 11-12 girls division in last year’s SWISA meet, placed first in three events in her first meet in the 13-14 girls division against Water Works.

Eleanor Schuler won 3 events — 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter intermediate medley — in the 11-12 girls division. Last year, she won SWISA titles in three events in the 9-10 group.

Summers-Port was scheduled to compete against Sunset Hills in its home opener on Thursday. The Sharks have a home meet against Splash City on June 29 and a road meet against Paddlers on July 13.

The SWISA championship meet is scheduled for July 23 at Paddlers.

Shelby Roth, who is also an assistant coach, said she hopes her team wins a title in her final year as a swimmer with the Sharks.

“I think it will be pretty cool,” she said. “It will make me happy as a coach and a swimmer.”

The Sharks scored 236 points in the boys division against Water Works. They had 8 swimmers winning three events.

Miller said she was thrilled her team started off its season with a win.

“The summer season is so short,” said Miller, who is in her 13th season as Summers-Port coach. “I had kids from tonight who have been in the water for a little over a week and I was really pleased with the way they performed. They’re so much like an onion. There are so many layers of it. It looks so simple, but it’s so complex. To get to that point in a small amount of time, it’s a daunting task, but we somehow got it done.”

