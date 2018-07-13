photo by Bill Roseberry

Growing up next to a major sports venue would be a dream for most, but for Mike Storey, it was a reality.

From ages 5-18, Storey lived next to Alton Dragway watching racing legends like “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, “TV” Tommy Ivo, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and Chris “The Golden Greek” Karamesines hang out around his home. His father, John Storey, was the proprietor of the race track and Mike has stories, pictures and much more to share to keep the memories of this Alton treasure alive.

That’s why he’s released his new book, “Sunday Sunday Sunday,” with the subtitle “Volume 1 Growing up with a Drag Strip in My Back Yard.”

The title of the book is an ode to radio announcements produced by Jan Gabriel. He eventually changed the “Sunday, Sunday, Sunday” tag to “Saturday Night, Saturday Night, Under the Lights.”

The book is filled with stories, pictures, old print advertisements for the track and plenty more. It’s for the people who lived Alton Dragway to reminisce about the glory days and the people who didn’t to learn about them.

“I’ve got all this stuff I’ve accumulated over the years, different pictures and different fliers and stuff like that, but I’m 65 years old; when I die this stuff is just going to float around,” Storey said. “This is 350 pages with hardback, so it’s a pretty substantial book.”

It’s the perfect time to honor the drag strip, which is now home to the Enchanted Village mobile home park in Alton. Friday marked the 60th anniversary of the strip’s first races, which began July 13, 1958. The track remained open until Oct. 1, 1972.

Storey will be selling the book at area car shows for $25. Orders may also be made through the Alton Dragway Facebook page or by sending a check for $31 to Mike Storey, P.O. Box 112, Cottage Hills, IL 62018. That includes $6 for shipping.

T-shirts are available commemorating the dragway for $12 with the purchase of a book and $20 for just the shirt. There is a $2 charge for size 2X, and $3 more for size 3X.

With so much history, Storey says he has enough for a second and third book down the road. But for now there is plenty for race fans to wet their whistles with this first edition.

“There are 71 color pages of cars that have 2-4 cars per page, so there are around 200 pictures of cars in there,” he said. “There are a lot of them that aren’t real high-quality, but these things are 50 and 60 years old; these original documents.”

Storey admitted there are some parts the old guys who attended or participated in races will appreciate more than the younger readers.

“One of the things I did in the book that the young kids are going to have no use for and the old people are going to go berserk for is a day at the drags in 1958,” Storey said. “It talks about how you actually showed up and what all you went through (on race day).”

Famous events at the track like Karamesines becoming the first to surpass 200 mph in a quarter mile in 1960 are highlighted in the book. Ivo also was the first to go over 180 mph on gas in 1960 at Alton Dragway and Garlits surpassed 240 mph while racing Ivo at the track in 1968.

But as big as those moments were, for Storey it’s the personal memories he cherishes most.

“All those guys used to come up and eat supper with us,” he said. “Owning a drag strip is totally different than just going to the drag strip.”

That’s why “Sunday Sunday Sunday” captures perfectly what it was like in the heyday of Alton Dragway.

