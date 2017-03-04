Super season falls just short for Eagles

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Civic Memorial head coach Jonathan Denney talks to the Eagles late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Class 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional. The Eagles fell 44-39 to Rochester, ending their season at 31-3. It matched CM’s best record and furthest playoff advancement.

There were plenty of tears on Monday night inside the Recreation and Athletic Center at University of Illinois Springfield.

The Civic Memorial Eagles were fresh off a 44-39 loss to Rochester in the Class 3A UIS Super-Sectional, a win short of the program’s first state tournament berth.

Players, coaches and families embraced on the court, wiping away tears with heads hung low. But while these weren’t tears of joy, the Eagles have plenty to celebrate.

The 31-3 campaign matches the best in school history, also accomplished in 2013-14. CM also corralled its second sectional crown this season, with the other coming in ‘13-14, and it won a fifth consecutive regional championship. The Eagles also garnered a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title with Highland and won tournament crowns at the Salem Thanksgiving Invite, the Jersey Holiday Tournament and the Carrollton Invite.

It was a heck of a year for the Bethalto school and it’s been a heck of a run, one that doesn’t look to be coming to an end with Trimpe Middle School’s eighth-grade girls’ team fresh off a state berth. The future is bright.

Unfortunately Monday did bring the close to two players’ careers — Allie Troeckler and Annika Ochs. The duo is the first to come all the way through the Junior Eagles program, which CM head coach Jonathan Denney helped create in 2008. It started them out in the third grade and gave them the Eagle philosophy early on. They ended up being the epitome of CM basketball.

Troeckler leaves arguably the program’s best player — its all-time leader in points (2,677) and rebounds (1,090) along with multiple other accolades. The SIUE recruit averaged a double double this season with 23.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game, both team highs.

Ochs was a gritty point guard who came off the bench and gave valuable minutes, garnering her coach’s praise and respect along the way. The tandem comprise the winningest class in school history, compiling a 110-24 record in four prep seasons.

Denney will miss them both and it made for a tough locker room on Monday night.

“You’re in there looking at the face of the program with nearly 2,700 points and almost 1,100 rebounds, she’s got almost every record and the only record she cares about is winning. She’s a winner,” Denney said of Troeckler. “She’s won her whole career and unfortunately I wanted her to get to the state tournament more than I wanted to get there myself. I wanted her to cement her legacy, but she’s a great kid, a great player and I can’t say enough about her. It’s sad that it’s over and I know everybody else probably feels like it took forever for her to get out of high school, but it was the blink of an eye for me. What a joy it was to coach a kid like that and a kid with as big of a heart as Annika Ochs.”

While it is impossible to replace the production of Troeckler moving forward, the cupboard is not bare. Juniors Kaylee Eaton (12.9 ppg.) and Alaira Tyus (8.4 ppg.) will be back with three years varsity experience and freshmen Anna Hall (6.6 ppg.) and Kourtland Tyus (5.9 ppg.) started alongside of them, cutting their teeth this season.

Juniors Monica Baker, Hannah Schmidt and Tori Pfeifer also provided valuable minutes off the bench during the season.

When Hall suffered a neck injury to open regional play, Schmidt moved into the starting lineup and performed well, while Pfeifer also saw an influx in minutes.

“I think we’ve got some really good pieces coming back and we’ve got a really good eighth-grade class that played for a state title, and there’s no doubt that I think we can be good again,” Denney said. “We can be a 20-win team, a conference, regional championship-type team.

“The girls in (the locker room) have to believe it. They’re only losing two players, now one is awfully good and you’re not going to replace what she’s done, we’ve got to do it as a collective whole and step up a little bit, but what a good nucleus to work with coming back. The only tag they’re going to have is, ‘Hey, what are they going to do without Troeckler?’ They’ve got some work to do to get better, but there’s no doubt that Alaira Tyus and Eaton and Kourtland Tyus and Hall, another offseason for those kids and I think we could very well be back here next year. It’s going to take some work and it’s going to take some grinding and I’m looking forward to that.”

Unfortunately the 2016-17 season had to come to an end and that was first and foremost on Denney’s mind on Monday.

“I wasn’t looking forward to this being over,” he said. “It’s going to sting for a while. It hurts, I’m not going to lie, but what a joy to coach this group of kids. I can’t say enough about them.”

