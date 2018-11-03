Super Shells

× Expand Roxana coach Mike McKinney talks to his players during the second game of a Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinal match against Jersey.

After four years, Taylor Jackson enjoyed playing for Roxana volleyball coach Mike McKinney.

“I love him,” the Roxana senior said. “He’s a big role model of mine.”

The Shells turned in another outstanding season under McKinney this fall, finishing at 26-9 overall and 5-4 in South Central Conference play. It’s Roxana’s third straight winning season and the 12th overall under McKinney, who took over the program in 1995.

The 26 wins marked a school record. The Shells broke the previous mark of 25 that was set last fall.

“We had a great season at 26-9,” McKinney said. “You couldn’t ask for more than that.”

But the longtime Roxana coach was upset that his team didn’t capture its first regional title since ‘13. The Shells had their season ended on Oct. 23 with a two-game loss to the Jersey Panthers in the Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals.

“I don’t think it was them that beat us,” said McKinney, who has 371 victories as Roxana coach. “I give them credit because they won on the scoreboard, but we didn’t play as well as we have been playing. Maybe it was because they didn’t let us play that way. A few calls didn’t go our way. We missed way too many serves.”

Four seniors played their last volleyball match for the Shells. They were Jackson, Abi Stahlhut, Abby Kurth and Lindsey Cameron.

“We’re just going to reload,” McKinney said. “We’re losing a good hitter, a nice blocker who comes off the bench for us and a setter, but everybody loses people and hopefully, their people lose more than we lose and that will make us better for next year.”

Jackson was the only senior who played varsity all four years at Roxana. She said she was thrilled to play for a winning program for the last three years.

“Being a part of this team was really amazing,” Jackson said. “We have a really good bond. We’re basically like one big family. We did everything together, so it’s hard to see this season end.”

Sophomores Macie Lucas, Olivia Mouser and Darcey McGuire and juniors Makenzie Keller, Abby Zangori and Kiley Winfree will be among the top returning players next season.

“We got it rolling to a point where we can reload,” McKinney said. “Yes, we’re going to miss the seniors, obviously, because they were keys to our season and to our success. The girls who are juniors and sophomores are ready to step up and be the big dog. Hopefully, they’ll take that challenge and follow through with it.”

The Shells won regular season tournaments at Morrisonville and Red Bud. They broke the school record with a two-game victory over Southwestern in their regular season finale on Oct. 18. That avenged a three-game loss to the Piasa Birds in the Roxana Tournament to open the season.

Jackson, who led the Shells in kills this season, said she was optimistic that her team was going to finish with another strong season despite losing Braeden Lackey, Brittany Alexander, Hannah Kelley and Krysta Meyer to graduation.

“We knew we were losing our good seniors, but we also knew that we have learned from them, so we knew how to bring ourselves back up,” Jackson said.

ROXANA VOLLEYBALL SEASON LEADERS

Kills — Taylor Jackson, 116

Service aces — Macie Lucas, 49

Service points — Abby Kurth, 130

Blocks — Abi Stahlhut, 22

Digs — Makenzie Keller, 268

Assists — Abby Kurth, 223

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Roxana volleyball team celebrates a point in the first game against the Jersey Panthers in the Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals on Oct. 23.