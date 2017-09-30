Super sophomore

Riley Vickrey always looks forward to competing in the First to the Finish Kickoff meet at SIUE.

“That is absolutely my favorite meet,” the Marquette Catholic sophomore said. “I love going to it. During the summer, I always looked up to that meet and I said, ‘This is the day I need to push myself and this is the day I’m building up to because it’s the start of it all.’ I love the course. The hills are amazing.”

So far, Vickrey has been successful at the Edwardsville meet, earning two medals.

On Aug. 26, she started her sophomore season by placing 21st out of 339 runners with a time of 22 minutes, 6 seconds in the 43-team First to the Finish meet.

A year ago, Vickrey began her high school cross country career by placing 27th with a 22:36 at the First to the Finish meet.

“The First to the Finish meet kicked it off and I think I got a better time than last year,” Vickrey said. “But coming in, it wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be. I wanted my times to be a little lower. I knew that I had to work extra hard since I’m coming in not in my usual tip-top shape. So I hope to keep cutting down on my time and getting better.”

After a month, Vickrey is enjoying a strong sophomore season, earning four medals. Besides the First to the Finish meet, she medaled at the Carlinville Early Meet, the Carrollton Invitational and the Alton Invitational.

Vickrey said she was looking forward to coming back to the cross country course after turning in an outstanding freshman season that included victories in the Alton Invitational and the East Alton-Wood River Invitational and a trip to the Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

“The whole summer, I’ve talked about coming back because I love cross country,” she said. “It’s my passion. It’s my favorite sport, and I was so excited to start again.”

Last year, Vickrey qualified for state by placing fourth in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Sectional at SIUE. She finished 89th out of 214 runners with a 19:37 at the state meet.

“It was like a dream come true,” she said. “It was amazing and I’m just so glad that I have this talent and ability to do it. I have to thank God for it.”

After cross country season ended, Vickrey immediately prepared for the track season.

“During the winter, I trained every day,” she said. “I was running every day, weight training because I want to be ready when I get into track.”

The hard work paid off for Vickrey as she competed in the 3,200 at the Class 1A state track meet in Charleston. She qualified for state by placing second with a 12:07.73 at the Class 1A Staunton Sectional. Vickrey finished with a personal-best 12:06.46 at state.

The strong track season gave Vickrey a boost of confidence for the cross country season this fall.

“It definitely pumped me up,” she said. “I was so excited. I ended it on a good note, so coming into the cross country season, I was super excited because track was helping me get fit for the cross country season.”

Vickrey finished eighth with a 21:58 at the Carlinville Early Meet, second with a 21:48 at the Carrollton Invitational and fifth with a 22:37 at the Alton Invitational.

At Carrollton, Vickrey placed runner-up to Staunton’s Lydia Roller by over a minute.

“Last year, I got second place, too,” she said. “This year, I ran against the Staunton girl and she’s super good. She was pushing me in that race. I was with her for about 1.8 miles, then I dropped off and she finished it. But I like competing against her because she’s super good.”

On Sept. 20, Roller denied Vickrey’s hopes of winning a second straight Alton Invitational title after winning the race with a 20:13.

“I placed as well as I wanted to,” Vickrey said. “I know I did better last year. But considering the conditions, like it was really hot and there were lots of hills, I considered myself doing pretty good. All I know is I can take what I learned this race and put it into my next race so I can do even better.”

Vickrey is part of a Marquette girls team that includes junior Kennedi Koetzle, sophomore Maddie Caito and freshman Madelyn Smith, who finished sixth at the Alton Invitational.

The sophomore said coach Mike Brooks has been helpful to her.

“He’s very supportive,” she said. “He helps me and he gives me things to do. He pushes me and he’s super nice. He understands if I have something that I have to miss, he doesn’t scream at me if I don’t do as well as I had hoped.”

Vickrey and the Explorers have three regular season meets remaining. They will be competing in the Madison County championship meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Alhambra City Park. Last year, Vickrey placed second in the small-school division of the county meet in Granite City.

“Hopefully, I want to make it to state again,” Vickrey said. “I just want to keep bringing down my times because every race, I just have fun and I love it.”

